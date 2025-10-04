ETV Bharat / technology

India Mobile Congress Next Week To Focus On 6G Ecosystem Development: IMC CEO

New Delhi: The upcoming India Mobile Congress 2025 event will focus on connecting dots for 6G ecosystem development and building partnerships, a top official of digital technology platform IMC said. India Mobile Congress CEO P Ramakrishna said that the country's recognition globally as a trusted partner makes it pivotal for driving the development of the 6G ecosystem.

"India Mobile Congress is emerging as a significant platform for connecting the dots for the 6G ecosystem. On a global scale, India is showcasing its trustworthiness as India Mobile Congress will be hosting senior industry leaders and experts including from countries like UK, US, Japan, S Korea, Europe and India," Ramakrishna said.

The government-backed India Mobile Congress 2025 will be held in the national capital from October 8-11.

"The 6G symposium will convene over 70 global and Indian experts, including technology leaders as well as academia from premier institutes like IITs and international universities. The high-level discussions will explore crucial 6G themes such as global initiatives, key use cases, enabling technologies, AI-native networks, non-terrestrial connectivity and spectrum harmonization," Ramakrishna said.

He said over 7,000 global delegates, 800 speakers and 400 exhibitors from 150 countries are expected to participate in the event for deliberations and partnerships across various technologies ranging from 5G to 6G, AI, IoT, green tech, and satellite communications. India has taken the lead in identifying spectrum and other areas of innovation required for 6G technology development.