IIT Dhanbad Develops Indigenous 'APEC 1' Chip To Power Smart Glasses For Visually Impaired

By Narendra Nishad

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: India has reached a significant milestone in semiconductor chip manufacturing. Previously imported from countries like Taiwan and Brazil, semiconductor chips are now being produced domestically. The Department of Electronics and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad (Indian School of Mines), has developed the indigenous integrated circuit 'APEC 1' under the leadership of Professor Rajiv Kumar Ranjan.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the professor stated that the chip is entirely indigenous, which is a source of pride for the institute. Previously, chips designed by IIT ISM were fabricated in Belgium, but 'APEC 1' has been manufactured entirely in India. This marks a major step toward a self-reliant India and will help reduce dependency on imports.

Chip to power smart glasses for the visually impaired

The 'APEC 1' chip has been specifically designed for use in smart glasses for visually impaired individuals. Rajeev explained that the chip can be used in applications requiring data storage and low-power, high-frequency performance, such as CPUs, SNM architecture, and defence systems. With minor architectural modifications, it can be adapted to meet various requirements.

A student showcasing the design of the chip (ETV Bharat)

Efforts are underway to further refine the chip prototype, Rajeev added, highlighting that research is also being conducted to enhance brain neurostructure and incorporate additional functionalities.