IIT Dhanbad Develops Indigenous 'APEC 1' Chip To Power Smart Glasses For Visually Impaired

The Indian Institute of Technology-Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, has developed a fully indigenous semiconductor chip, ‘APEC 1’, fabricated in Mohali.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
By Narendra Nishad
Dhanbad, Jharkhand: India has reached a significant milestone in semiconductor chip manufacturing. Previously imported from countries like Taiwan and Brazil, semiconductor chips are now being produced domestically. The Department of Electronics and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad (Indian School of Mines), has developed the indigenous integrated circuit 'APEC 1' under the leadership of Professor Rajiv Kumar Ranjan.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the professor stated that the chip is entirely indigenous, which is a source of pride for the institute. Previously, chips designed by IIT ISM were fabricated in Belgium, but 'APEC 1' has been manufactured entirely in India. This marks a major step toward a self-reliant India and will help reduce dependency on imports.
Chip to power smart glasses for the visually impaired
The 'APEC 1' chip has been specifically designed for use in smart glasses for visually impaired individuals. Rajeev explained that the chip can be used in applications requiring data storage and low-power, high-frequency performance, such as CPUs, SNM architecture, and defence systems. With minor architectural modifications, it can be adapted to meet various requirements.
Efforts are underway to further refine the chip prototype, Rajeev added, highlighting that research is also being conducted to enhance brain neurostructure and incorporate additional functionalities.
Chip design and fabrication
The design process for this indigenous chip began in 2023. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology provided an initial fund of Rs 1.12 crore for the project. Ranjan shared that his team faced several difficulties during the design process. However, after many failed attempts, they finalised the circuit design, which was then sent to the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali.
Following the fabrication of the chip at the Mohali lab, it was handed over to the IIT ISM team in Jharkhand. Rajeev said, "The joy of receiving this chip was indescribable. It is the result of our hard work and dedication."
The chip has been named 'Memristor Emulator' and is designed for low power consumption. He mentioned that the chip can operate for two days on a single charge.
Self-reliance in chip manufacturing
The chip attracted significant attention in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at Semicon India 2025, held in Delhi on August 2. Professor Rajeev said that this indigenous chip not only signifies India's advancement in technology but also represents a vital step toward self-reliance amid global challenges such as tariff wars.
With this achievement, India will not only reduce its reliance on imports but also strengthen its global presence in the semiconductor industry.
He urged young people to pursue careers in VLSI design. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently encouraging the promotion of semiconductor chip manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. There are vast opportunities for youth in this field. Stressing the importance of continued research, he added that new discoveries will emerge as we progress.
Also read: SEMICON India 2025: A Closer Look At First Made-In-India Chips