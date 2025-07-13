ETV Bharat / technology

India Looks Full Of Ambition, Fearless From Space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, speaking at the Axiom-4 mission farewell, said India looks full of ambition, fearless, confident and full of pride from space.

India Looks Full Of Ambition, Fearless From Space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) interacts with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, via video call from New Delhi on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : July 13, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST

New Delhi: India looks full of ambition, fearless, confident and full of pride from space, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said on Sunday.

"Even today, Bharat looks 'saare jahan se accha' from above," Shukla said reprising the iconic words of India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Shukla was speaking at a farewell ceremony for Axiom-4 mission astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) who are set to begin their return journey to Earth on Monday.

"It almost seems magical to me... It has been a fantastic journey for me," Shukla said of his stay at the ISS which began on June 26. The Indian astronaut said he was taking with him a lot of memories and learning that he will share with his countrymen.

The Axiom-4 mission undocks from the ISS on Monday and is expected to splash down off the California coast on Tuesday.

