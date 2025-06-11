ETV Bharat / technology

India Lags In Global Skill Proficiency But Leads In AI Learning: Report

India ranks 89th in global skill proficiency but leads in generative AI learning, highlighting both talent gaps and strong adoption of AI education.

India Faces Skill Gaps But Leads in AI Education
India Faces Skill Gaps But Leads in AI Education (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: India ranks 89th globally in overall skill proficiency across business, technology, and data science domains, placing it in the Lagging quartile; but the country leads the world in terms of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) learner adoption, showcasing its preparedness to leverage AI for innovation and economic growth, according to Coursera's annual Global Skills Report.

Utilising data from its community of over 170 million learners, Coursera's 2025 report highlights where skill proficiency is increasing globally, where gaps still exist, and the factors influencing learner behaviour across more than 100 countries. It also includes the AI Maturity Index, which assesses how countries stack up in AI learning, research, and innovation.

Global rankings

In the overall global skills ranking, European nations occupy nine of the top ten positions, with Switzerland maintaining its status at the top, followed by the Netherlands in second place and Sweden in third. Singapore, in fourth position, stands out as the leading skills hotspot in the APAC region, whereas Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan rank 13th, 14th, and 17th, respectively, securing their spots in the top 20.

In contrast, major Anglophone countries, such as the United Kingdom (22nd), Australia (23rd), and the United States (27th) rank lower. Peru at 45th spot is the highest-ranked nation in Latin America, with Uruguay (49th) also making it into the top 50.

Global RankCountryGlobal RankCountry
1Switzerland56Botswana
2Netherlands57Chile
3Sweden58Puerto Rico
4Singapore59Trinidad and Tobago
5Finland60Rwanda
6Denmark61Jamaica
7Norway62Brazil
8Luxembourg63Paraguay
9Germany64Dominican Republic
10Austria65Cambodia
11Canada66Bolivia
12New Zealand67Sri Lanka
13Hong Kong68Azerbaijan
14Korea, Republic of69Kuwait
15Cyprus70Ukraine
16Ireland71Morocco
17Japan72Argentina
18Israel73Tunisia
19Belgium74Bhutan
20Estonia75Oman
21France76Kenya
22United Kingdom77Costa Rica
23Australia78Venezuela
24Latvia79Mexico
25Portugal80Panama
26Slovakia81South Africa
27United States82Ecuador
28Hungary83Jordan
29Lithuania84Lebanon
30Czech Republic85Colombia
31Italy86Zimbabwe
32Croatia87Egypt
33Vietnam88The Philippines
34Poland89India
35Spain90Ghana
36Greece91Nigeria
37Kazakhstan92Cameroon
38United Arab Emirates93Zambia
39China94Uzbekistan
40Qatar95Uganda
41Serbia96Bangladesh
42Thailand97Honduras
43Belarus98Côte d'Ivoire
44Bulgaria99Myanmar
45Peru100El Salvador
46Armenia101Ethiopia
47Indonesia102Guatemala
48Taiwan103Iraq
49Uruguay104Somalia
50Malaysia105Pakistan
51Bahrain106Algeria
52Romania107Nepal
53Georgia108Sudan
54Saudi Arabia109Yemen
55Turkey

As per the report, learners in this region identified cybersecurity as a significant global skills gap, with enrollments in this area from LATAM learners soaring by 129 per cent year-over-year (YOY).

The United Arab Emirates, at 38th spot, leads the MENA region in skills ranking, closely followed by Qatar at 40th rank. Enrollments in GenAI surged by 344 per cent in the UAE and 165 per cent in Saudi Arabia YOY, reflecting the learner behaviour aligned with substantial investments in AI and other digital technologies throughout the region.

India's position in the Global Skills Report

As mentioned earlier, India ranks 89th in the overall skill proficiency, putting it in the bottom 25 per cent of countries. It ranks 86th in the technology domain, 88th in the data domain, and 90th in the business domain. The country ranks 46th in the AI Maturity Index. Within the Asia-Pacific region, India ranks 19th, indicating progress but still significant gaps compared to other countries globally.

Despite these challenges, India leads the world in Generative AI (GenAI) enrollments, with over 1.3 million enrollments recorded in 2024, showcasing its prominence in AI-related education. Interest in GenAI courses grew by 107 per cent YoY, but there is a gender gap as women make up only 30 per cent of learners in this field.

Also read: IISc Develops New Glow-In-The-Dark Molecule That Can Hide Secret Messages, Prevent Fake Products

Coursera learners in India have surged to 28.4 million, surpassing the combined learners across all European countries, reflecting the increasing demand for online learning. However, a severe talent gap remains in AI, machine learning, and data analytics, with a projected need for over one million roles by 2026. Key roles like Machine Learning Engineers and Data Scientists face a shortage of up to 73 per cent.

Organisations in India are aggressively adopting AI, with 96 per cent running AI programs. Mobile learning is on the rise, with 52 per cent of learners accessing content via phones. The median learner age is 31, which highlights active participation from working professionals in skill development.

While India is making strides in AI education and digital learning, challenges in skill development and gender representation remain, the report highlights, adding that addressing these gaps could significantly boost workforce readiness for the evolving job market.

Also read: CNG Car Sales Surge in India as Fuel Prices And Eco-Consciousness Drive Consumer Shift

Hyderabad: India ranks 89th globally in overall skill proficiency across business, technology, and data science domains, placing it in the Lagging quartile; but the country leads the world in terms of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) learner adoption, showcasing its preparedness to leverage AI for innovation and economic growth, according to Coursera's annual Global Skills Report.

Utilising data from its community of over 170 million learners, Coursera's 2025 report highlights where skill proficiency is increasing globally, where gaps still exist, and the factors influencing learner behaviour across more than 100 countries. It also includes the AI Maturity Index, which assesses how countries stack up in AI learning, research, and innovation.

Global rankings

In the overall global skills ranking, European nations occupy nine of the top ten positions, with Switzerland maintaining its status at the top, followed by the Netherlands in second place and Sweden in third. Singapore, in fourth position, stands out as the leading skills hotspot in the APAC region, whereas Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan rank 13th, 14th, and 17th, respectively, securing their spots in the top 20.

In contrast, major Anglophone countries, such as the United Kingdom (22nd), Australia (23rd), and the United States (27th) rank lower. Peru at 45th spot is the highest-ranked nation in Latin America, with Uruguay (49th) also making it into the top 50.

Global RankCountryGlobal RankCountry
1Switzerland56Botswana
2Netherlands57Chile
3Sweden58Puerto Rico
4Singapore59Trinidad and Tobago
5Finland60Rwanda
6Denmark61Jamaica
7Norway62Brazil
8Luxembourg63Paraguay
9Germany64Dominican Republic
10Austria65Cambodia
11Canada66Bolivia
12New Zealand67Sri Lanka
13Hong Kong68Azerbaijan
14Korea, Republic of69Kuwait
15Cyprus70Ukraine
16Ireland71Morocco
17Japan72Argentina
18Israel73Tunisia
19Belgium74Bhutan
20Estonia75Oman
21France76Kenya
22United Kingdom77Costa Rica
23Australia78Venezuela
24Latvia79Mexico
25Portugal80Panama
26Slovakia81South Africa
27United States82Ecuador
28Hungary83Jordan
29Lithuania84Lebanon
30Czech Republic85Colombia
31Italy86Zimbabwe
32Croatia87Egypt
33Vietnam88The Philippines
34Poland89India
35Spain90Ghana
36Greece91Nigeria
37Kazakhstan92Cameroon
38United Arab Emirates93Zambia
39China94Uzbekistan
40Qatar95Uganda
41Serbia96Bangladesh
42Thailand97Honduras
43Belarus98Côte d'Ivoire
44Bulgaria99Myanmar
45Peru100El Salvador
46Armenia101Ethiopia
47Indonesia102Guatemala
48Taiwan103Iraq
49Uruguay104Somalia
50Malaysia105Pakistan
51Bahrain106Algeria
52Romania107Nepal
53Georgia108Sudan
54Saudi Arabia109Yemen
55Turkey

As per the report, learners in this region identified cybersecurity as a significant global skills gap, with enrollments in this area from LATAM learners soaring by 129 per cent year-over-year (YOY).

The United Arab Emirates, at 38th spot, leads the MENA region in skills ranking, closely followed by Qatar at 40th rank. Enrollments in GenAI surged by 344 per cent in the UAE and 165 per cent in Saudi Arabia YOY, reflecting the learner behaviour aligned with substantial investments in AI and other digital technologies throughout the region.

India's position in the Global Skills Report

As mentioned earlier, India ranks 89th in the overall skill proficiency, putting it in the bottom 25 per cent of countries. It ranks 86th in the technology domain, 88th in the data domain, and 90th in the business domain. The country ranks 46th in the AI Maturity Index. Within the Asia-Pacific region, India ranks 19th, indicating progress but still significant gaps compared to other countries globally.

Despite these challenges, India leads the world in Generative AI (GenAI) enrollments, with over 1.3 million enrollments recorded in 2024, showcasing its prominence in AI-related education. Interest in GenAI courses grew by 107 per cent YoY, but there is a gender gap as women make up only 30 per cent of learners in this field.

Also read: IISc Develops New Glow-In-The-Dark Molecule That Can Hide Secret Messages, Prevent Fake Products

Coursera learners in India have surged to 28.4 million, surpassing the combined learners across all European countries, reflecting the increasing demand for online learning. However, a severe talent gap remains in AI, machine learning, and data analytics, with a projected need for over one million roles by 2026. Key roles like Machine Learning Engineers and Data Scientists face a shortage of up to 73 per cent.

Organisations in India are aggressively adopting AI, with 96 per cent running AI programs. Mobile learning is on the rise, with 52 per cent of learners accessing content via phones. The median learner age is 31, which highlights active participation from working professionals in skill development.

While India is making strides in AI education and digital learning, challenges in skill development and gender representation remain, the report highlights, adding that addressing these gaps could significantly boost workforce readiness for the evolving job market.

Also read: CNG Car Sales Surge in India as Fuel Prices And Eco-Consciousness Drive Consumer Shift

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COURSERAGLOBAL SKILL RANKINGGENAI ADOPTIONARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEINDIA GLOBAL SKILL RANK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.