Experts Hail GenAI Learning Surge In India As Key To Future-Ready Workforce, Global Competitiveness

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is leading a revolution in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) learning. Global online learning platform Coursera reports that it registered over 26 million enrollments in generative AI courses in India this year, highlighting the rapid pace at which individuals across the country are embracing AI education and upskilling opportunities.

“Coursera now has 29 million learners on the platform, which means India is approaching its prime status as Coursera’s second-largest market after the US, with 26 million enrolments in GenAI subjects such as machine learning, AI fundamentals, coding, and design,” said Marni Baker Stein, chief content officer at the global digital education platform.

A nation hungry for AI skills

According to Stein, the GenAI learning surge is being led mainly by freshers taking lower-level courses on AI fundamentals, GenAI tools, and coding languages. Similarly, Coursera is seeing large numbers of working professionals reskilling or upskilling on the platform in AI-powered software development, Design Thinking, and responsible AI.

“There’s a real hunger for AI knowledge here,” Stein said. “India’s workforce is not just preparing for the future, it is building it,” she said.

And that future seems increasingly inclusive. Although 70 per cent of Indian Coursera learners are men, women now account for 30 per cent, with the number of women learners growing 290 per cent over the past year. “It’s encouraging, but we would still like to see that ratio improve,” Stein noted.

"India already inhabits the future": Experts weigh in

The GenAI education wave is not just a matter of numbers; it signals a paradigm shift in India’s talent landscape, say experts.