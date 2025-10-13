ETV Bharat / technology

India's GalaxEye To Launch World's 1st Multi-Sensor Earth Observation Satellite In 2026

Bengaluru: Spacetech startup GalaxEye on Monday said it is planning to launch its maiden ‘Mission Drishti’ in Q1 2026, which is world’s first multi-sensor Earth observation satellite.

Weighing 160 kgs, ‘Mission Drishti’ is India’s largest privately-built satellite and also the highest-resolution one developed in the country.

The launch will also mark the beginning of GalaxEye’s satellite constellation programme, comprising 8-12 satellites to be launched successively until 2029, aiming to achieve near real-time Earth observation for global applications.

“With Mission Drishti, we are unlocking a new era of actionable data through space exploration. For the first time in the world, we are deploying a satellite that combines multiple sensing technologies on a single platform, enabling us to observe the Earth in ways that were previously impossible,” said Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO, GalaxEye.

This mission places India firmly on the global space map and creates a system that turns space technology into intelligence that businesses, governments, and communities can rely on, he added.