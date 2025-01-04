ETV Bharat / technology

India's First Robotic-Assisted Paediatric Gait Trainer For Physical Rehabilitation Launched

Thiruvananthapuram: Genrobotics, a leading robotics company, launched India's first robotic-assisted Paediatric Gait Trainer on Friday, designed for the physical rehabilitation of children with mobility issues, including conditions like cerebral palsy.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George launched the G-Gaiter Paediatric at a ceremony at the C-DAC auditorium in Technopark. She handed over the first machine to Sabith Umer, Vice-chairman of the Kannur-based charitable trust, Thanal Group, according to a release.

The G-Gaiter Paediatric integrates advanced Virtual Reality (VR) technology and real-time interactive games, providing an engaging and stimulating therapy experience, the release stated. A paediatric gait trainer is a robotic solution that trains children with gait disabilities to enhance their quality of rehabilitative care.

The robot features Genrobotics’ patented GPLOT Exoskeleton Technology, allowing children to develop natural gait patterns through precise and advanced robotic gait therapy.

It also functions in Intelligent Therapy Mode, helping children relearn motor patterns, improve muscle coordination, and enhance functional mobility to develop an efficient gait pattern tailored to the patient's needs. The pediatric-friendly design ensures comfort and accessibility for children, enhancing the overall user experience, the release said.

Speaking at the event, the health minister said the launch of G-Gaiter Paediatric represents a significant advancement in the physical rehabilitation of children with gait disabilities caused by conditions such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and brain and spinal cord injuries.