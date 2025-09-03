India Emerges As Global Hub For GCCs, Holds 23 Out Of World's 50 Top Life Sciences Companies: Report

Hyderabad: India has rapidly emerged as a major global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the life sciences industry. According to a report shared by EY (Ernst & Young), a British multinational professional services company, 23 out of the world’s top 50 life sciences companies have established their GCCs in India, the majority of which have been established in the country over the last five years.
The worldwide GCCs are spread across four key regions, which include India, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. India holds the majority share of 60 per cent of all life sciences GCCs worldwide. This is followed by the European and Latin American regions, as they act as satellite centres for the life sciences industry, due to their proximity and multilingual capabilities.
The last five years have shown a significant uptick in the entry of new GCC logos in India, underlining how GCCs are at the centre of decisions for executive leaders preparing for the next decade of uncertainty, high competition, and increasing regulatory scrutiny.
This evolution is driven by the country's massive talent pool of over 2.7 million professionals, including scientists, medical experts, and digital specialists and a strong pipeline of over 2.0 million STEM graduates and 110,000-plus in medicine added annually. According to the EY report on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), this skilled workforce has enabled India to become a strategic centre for end-to-end value creation in the life sciences sector.
According to the report, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the life sciences sector have significantly expanded their role, moving beyond traditional support services to handle more complex, core business functions. While GCCs already have a high penetration in enabling functions like IT (75%), Finance (70%), Supply Chain (67%), and HR (62%), the most notable trend is their growing involvement in core functions. This is evidenced by a significant uptake in areas critical to the life sciences industry, including Regulatory Affairs (60%), Medical Affairs (54%), Commercial Operations (50%), and Drug Discovery & Development (45%). This trend shows a strategic shift toward entrusting GCCs with high-value, complex tasks.
Life sciences GCCs today have evolved into innovation hubs and Global Value Organisations, equipped with access to top talent across diverse functional capabilities, delivering complex value-driven processes. GCCs have increasingly evolved to stay relevant and deliver value to the host organisation.
The report indicated that modern GCCs are managing integrated functions across the life sciences value chain—from core functions like clinical trial operations, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, supply chain analytics, biostatistics, etc, to enabling functions like Finance, HR, IT, Data Analytics, and more.
Why is India leading?
The country’s emergence as the backbone of global life sciences GCCs is underpinned by four key factors:
- Policy support: Both central and state governments have recognised GCCs as drivers of digital exports and job creation and eased foreign investment norms. States such as Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are offering targeted incentives ranging from capital expenditure subsidies to rental reimbursements, skilling support, and land rebates.
- Talent advantage: India is home to over 2.7 million professionals in the life sciences industry, with a steady annual pipeline of 2 million STEM graduates and more than 110,000 medical graduates. This gives GCCs unparalleled access to scientific, medical, and digital talent.
- Ecosystem maturity: Access to global-quality CROs, leading academic institutions, over 100 unicorns, and a thriving startup ecosystem make India an ideal hub for innovation-driven GCC operations.
- Infrastructure edge: India offers widespread availability of Grade-A commercial spaces across metros and emerging Tier II/III cities, ensuring scalable and cost-efficient GCC growth.
“Our analysis highlights how India has rapidly evolved from a support base to the very centre of innovation for global pharma and healthcare," said Arindam Sen, Partner and GCC Sector Lead–Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications, EY India. "In just five years, GCC penetration in enabling functions like finance, HR, supply chain, and IT has crossed ~60 per cent. But what truly stands out is the deepening role in core functions—from drug discovery and regulatory affairs to medical and commercial operations."
India's life sciences GCCs are no longer just support hubs; they've become strategic partners. They now handle critical tasks like drug discovery, regulatory affairs, and commercial operations. Functioning as "HQ twins," these centres are not just executing work but are co-owning global pipelines and outcomes.