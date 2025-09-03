India Emerges As Global Hub For GCCs, Holds 23 Out Of World's 50 Top Life Sciences Companies: Report

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: India has rapidly emerged as a major global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the life sciences industry. According to a report shared by EY (Ernst & Young), a British multinational professional services company, 23 out of the world’s top 50 life sciences companies have established their GCCs in India, the majority of which have been established in the country over the last five years.

The worldwide GCCs are spread across four key regions, which include India, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. India holds the majority share of 60 per cent of all life sciences GCCs worldwide. This is followed by the European and Latin American regions, as they act as satellite centres for the life sciences industry, due to their proximity and multilingual capabilities.

The last five years have shown a significant uptick in the entry of new GCC logos in India, underlining how GCCs are at the centre of decisions for executive leaders preparing for the next decade of uncertainty, high competition, and increasing regulatory scrutiny.

This evolution is driven by the country's massive talent pool of over 2.7 million professionals, including scientists, medical experts, and digital specialists and a strong pipeline of over 2.0 million STEM graduates and 110,000-plus in medicine added annually. According to the EY report on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), this skilled workforce has enabled India to become a strategic centre for end-to-end value creation in the life sciences sector.

According to the report, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the life sciences sector have significantly expanded their role, moving beyond traditional support services to handle more complex, core business functions. While GCCs already have a high penetration in enabling functions like IT (75%), Finance (70%), Supply Chain (67%), and HR (62%), the most notable trend is their growing involvement in core functions. This is evidenced by a significant uptake in areas critical to the life sciences industry, including Regulatory Affairs (60%), Medical Affairs (54%), Commercial Operations (50%), and Drug Discovery & Development (45%). This trend shows a strategic shift toward entrusting GCCs with high-value, complex tasks.

Life sciences GCCs today have evolved into innovation hubs and Global Value Organisations, equipped with access to top talent across diverse functional capabilities, delivering complex value-driven processes. GCCs have increasingly evolved to stay relevant and deliver value to the host organisation.