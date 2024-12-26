ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Say India's 'Deep Sea Mission' On Track; Hydrothermal Vent Discovery Just The Beginning

New Delhi: India's Deep Sea Mission is on the right track, and the discovery of an active hydrothermal vent 4,500 metres below the surface of the Indian Ocean this month will boost scientists' confidence and provide valuable experience for further exploration, the country's top scientists have said.

In an interview with PTI, Thamban Meloth, Director of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), said this is just the beginning. In a groundbreaking achievement, a team of Indian scientists from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and the NCPOR captured the first image of an active hydrothermal vent located 4,500 metres below the surface of the Indian Ocean around a week ago.

This is a major milestone in India's ambitious Rs 4,000-crore Deep Ocean Mission, aimed at exploring uncharted depths of the ocean to find new minerals and life forms and improve understanding of the ocean's role in climate change. "Seeing is believing," Meloth said.

"While we had already identified proof of both active and inactive hydrothermal vents (in the Central and Southwest Indian Ridges in the Southern Indian Ocean), we wanted to get visual images. That's what we achieved this time," he said.

According to Meloth, the discovery validates the investment in the blue economy and boosts scientists' confidence to continue exploring. It will play a crucial role in building expertise for future expeditions, he said.

"While we are excited about this success, there is much more of the Indian Ocean to explore. Sustained support is needed for further studies. We are building a new ship for such surveys, which will be ready in three years as part of the Deep Ocean Mission," the NCPOR director said.

Hydrothermal vents are like hot springs on the ocean floor. They form along mid-ocean ridges where tectonic plates move apart. The magma from the Earth's mantle rises to fill the gap and cools to form new crust and volcanic mountain chains.

When seawater seeps into the cracks in the crust, it gets heated by this magma and shoots back out, carrying dissolved minerals. As the hot water meets the cold seawater, these minerals solidify, creating chimney-like structures around the vents.

The first hydrothermal vent was discovered in 1977 on the Galapagos Rift in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Since then, scientists have discovered hundreds of hydrothermal vents across the world's oceans, particularly along mid-ocean ridges, back-arc basins, and other tectonically active regions.

Meloth said hydrothermal vents are important for two reasons. First, they produce valuable minerals like nickel, cobalt, and manganese, which are essential for modern technologies and clean energy solutions and second, they support unique life forms that thrive without sunlight, using a process called chemosynthesis to survive.

Chemosynthesis allows organisms to convert inorganic molecules into energy using chemicals. By harnessing energy from inorganic compounds, these organisms can thrive and support a rich ecosystem in such areas.

At hydrothermal vents, the energy from the breakdown of hydrogen sulfide, a common compound in vent plumes, drives chemosynthesis, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.