India's Deep-Ocean Submersible Matsya-6000 Passes Wet Tests, Aims To Demo 500m Depth Test This Year

Hyderabad: India's fourth-generation deep-ocean submersible Matsya-6000 successfully completed Wet Testing at Kattupalli Port near Chennai. The demonstration phase featured eight dives in total, comprising five unmanned dives and five manned dives, with the latter testing the reliability of the life support system on Matsya.

Following the successful wet test of the Matsya-6000 at the harbour, the National Institute of Ocean Technology aims to conduct shallow-water demonstrations at depths reaching up to 500 metres by the end of 2025.

Matsya-6000 Submersible: Specifications and features

Under the Government of India's Deep Ocean Mission initiatives, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has entrusted the NIOT with the task of designing and developing the fourth-gen deep-ocean human scientific submersible, named Matsya-6000, under the Samudrayan Project.

The submersible features a spherical hull with a 2.1-metre diameter with an integrated human life-support system. The Matsya-6000 can accommodate up to three humans and features a comprehensive array of components, which include a main ballast system for diving, thrusters for movement in all three directions, a battery bank for power supply, and syntactic foam for buoyancy.

The Matsya-6000 also includes a power distribution network and underwater navigation devices. Communication systems onboard the submersible include an acoustic modem, underwater telephone, and VHF for surface communication, supplemented by underwater acoustic positioning and GPS for precise surface location tracking.

The submersible features cameras outside the hull, whereas the spherical hull includes displays of various environmental/critical parameters, navigation joysticks for manoeuvrability, various oceanographic sensors, and underwater lighting. All these subsystems have been indigenously designed and are currently undergoing thorough integration and qualification testing.

Matsya-6000 Wet Testing

The Matsya-6000 underwent a comprehensive series of integrated dry tests over a 500-metre operational range, followed by the recent wet test at the L&T Shipbuilding facility located at Kattupalli Port, near Chennai from January 27 to February 12, 2025. The latter also demonstrated the submersible functionality of Matsya.

The tests assessed the submersible's performance across several critical parameters, which include the evaluation of:

robustness of power and control networks

floatation and stability of the vehicle

human support and safety systems

manoeuvrability within limited degrees of freedom, specifically forward and reverse motion

navigation and communication capabilities

scientific payloads, which include oceanographic sensors and more

The NIOT noted that underwater voice communication was less effective due to the restricted water depth in the harbour, highlighting the necessity for further testing at greater depths. The Matsya-6000 is now set to undergo a 500-metre depth demonstration by the end of this year.

