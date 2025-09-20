India Bets Big On Hydrogen For Space, Transport, And Clean Energy For Net-Zero Goals
India is accelerating hydrogen adoption across space, transport, and energy sectors to meet net-zero goals and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
Bengaluru: Hydrogen will be central to India’s next generation of space missions, transport systems, and clean energy initiatives, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said at a national workshop on hydrogen fuel technologies hosted by Alliance University in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science.
Hydrogen in space and beyond
Narayanan described hydrogen as “one of the greenest and cleanest fuels available,” noting that it already powers ISRO's most advanced missions. “In January, India successfully launched the GSLV Mk III rocket using a cryogenic stage with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen—a technology once denied to us but now mastered,” he said. He added that ISRO recently demonstrated a 100-watt oxygen-based fuel cell in space and is testing a 20-kilowatt version.
Hydrogen’s potential, he stressed, extends well beyond rockets. “It has applications in aircraft, trains, automobiles, and fuel cells,” he said, recalling a hydrogen fuel-cell bus ISRO developed with Tata Motors in 2010–11 and pointing to the June 2025 launch of five hydrogen-powered buses. Companies like BHEL and NTPC, he noted, are now building hydrogen systems and gas turbine engines.
While outlining these advances, Narayanan warned of safety risks: “Hydrogen flames are colourless and dangerous. We need better sensors to cut detection times from seconds to milliseconds.”
Driving a hydrogen economy
The workshop opened with a keynote by Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Chairman of the Combustion Institute–Indian Section and a member of NITI Aayog. He called for faster development of a domestic hydrogen economy to meet India's net-zero goals. “Hydrogen offers immense potential across mobility, industrial heating, and energy generation,” he said, highlighting methanol as a practical hydrogen carrier and urging investment in electrolysers, storage systems, compressors, and fuel cells to reduce reliance on imports.
"Hydrogen IC engines and carriers like methanol are particularly vital for heavy-duty transport and marine sectors, where batteries fall short. This is the time for India to go beyond imitation, invest in self-reliant hydrogen solutions, and position hydrogen as the bridge between fossil fuels and renewables in our energy transition," Saraswat added.
N Kalaiselvi, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, emphasised the importance of hydrogen research and innovation in production, storage, and application technologies for India's global competitiveness. “Hydrogen is more than an element. It is a catalyst, a fuel, and a bridge between fossil fuels and renewable energy,” she said, urging breakthroughs in sensors and fuel cells to make India globally competitive.
Industry and academic perspectives
Alliance University Pro-Chancellor Abhay G Chebbi described hydrogen as a “clean, efficient, and versatile energy carrier” and called on students to actively participate in the energy transition. Pradip Kumar Pandey, Secretary of CIIS, said the workshop drew nearly 150 participants from academia and industry, including experts from IISc, IITs, and global companies, reflecting “growing momentum in this field”.
The event underscored India’s commitment under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to make the country a global hub for hydrogen production, use, and export. Discussions focused on applications in engines and turbines, safety measures, cost-effective production, and the need for robust testing infrastructure, such as 700-bar storage systems. Saraswat pointed out that while countries like China are moving ahead with hydrogen-methanol technologies, India must ramp up its indigenous research and development, establish testing infrastructure and develop innovative storage materials.
As Narayanan summed up, India’s progress in cryogenic propulsion and hydrogen technologies shows “how far we’ve come since our first small rocket in 1963,” positioning hydrogen as a critical bridge between today’s fossil fuel dependence and a renewable future.