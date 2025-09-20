ETV Bharat / technology

India Bets Big On Hydrogen For Space, Transport, And Clean Energy For Net-Zero Goals

Bengaluru: Hydrogen will be central to India’s next generation of space missions, transport systems, and clean energy initiatives, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said at a national workshop on hydrogen fuel technologies hosted by Alliance University in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science.

Hydrogen in space and beyond

Narayanan described hydrogen as “one of the greenest and cleanest fuels available,” noting that it already powers ISRO's most advanced missions. “In January, India successfully launched the GSLV Mk III rocket using a cryogenic stage with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen—a technology once denied to us but now mastered,” he said. He added that ISRO recently demonstrated a 100-watt oxygen-based fuel cell in space and is testing a 20-kilowatt version.

Hydrogen’s potential, he stressed, extends well beyond rockets. “It has applications in aircraft, trains, automobiles, and fuel cells,” he said, recalling a hydrogen fuel-cell bus ISRO developed with Tata Motors in 2010–11 and pointing to the June 2025 launch of five hydrogen-powered buses. Companies like BHEL and NTPC, he noted, are now building hydrogen systems and gas turbine engines.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan at the National Workshop (Special Arrangement)

While outlining these advances, Narayanan warned of safety risks: “Hydrogen flames are colourless and dangerous. We need better sensors to cut detection times from seconds to milliseconds.”