Independence Day 2025: How To Book Tickets Online To Watch 15th Aug Celebration And PM Modi's Speech At Red Fort

Know how to book the tickets for the Independence Day 2025 and watch the event in person at the Red Fort.

Independence Day 2025: Know How To Book Tickets To Watch The Event At Red Fort
Prime Minster Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, 2025 at Red Fort. (Image Credit: Narendra Modi)
Hyderabad: India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. Just like every year, the grand celebration will be held at the national capital, Delhi, at the Red Fort (Lal Qila). The annual event starts with the unfolding of the Indian flag, followed by the address of the Prime Minister to the nation.

Despite the event being broadcast live on television channels and YouTube, few people may prefer to attend the celebration in person. If you are planning to attend the 79th Independence Day 2025 celebrations at the Red Fort in person, here is how you can book the tickets for the event online.

Independence Day 2025: Where to book tickets online

The tickets for the Independence Day celebrations can be purchased offline, but purchasing the tickets for the event online is much easier. Interested individuals can simply go to the website e-invitations.mod.gov.in, follow a few easy steps, and book their tickets. Ticket bookings have gone live today, August 13, 2025.

Independence Day 2025: How to book tickets online

Step 1: Go to the e-invitations website by clicking here.

Step 2: Select “Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking”.

Step 3: Enter your phone number and enter the captcha to receive the OTP.

Step 4: Enter the OTP in the designated box.

Step 5: Enter the number of tickets to be purchased.

Step 6: Upload your Aadhar card or any valid photo ID for verification purposes.

Step 7: Once the details are verified, you can choose the ticket category.

Step 8: After selecting the seat category, make payment via debit card, credit card, or UPI.

Step 9: Once the transaction is complete, you will be redirected to another page, where you can download the e-ticket.

Step 10: Save the e-ticket with QR code and seating details in your phone.

You need to show the ticket at the gate to get entry. Please note, under the seat category, individuals will be given General, Standard, and Premium seating categories to choose from. The General seating is priced at Rs 20, the Standard seating is priced at Rs 100, and the Premium seating costs Rs 500.

Independence Day 2025: Theme and Order of Programme

According to the MyGov website, the theme for the 79th Independence Day is “Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future”. The theme aims to provide patriotic pride and national unity among all citizens, especially among the youth. It also aims to celebrate the event via creative and engaging activities, and celebrate the country’s shared heritage and values.

A screengrab of the Aamantran website
A screengrab of the Aamantran website (Credits: e-invitations.mod.gov.in)

The programme will start at 6:20 AM with the assembly of NCC, My Bharat volunteers, and the formation of the Guard of Honour. PM Narendra Modi will arrive at the Lahori Gate at 7:10 AM. Following the unfurling of the National flag by the PM, the National anthem will be played.

This will be followed by a 21-gun salute, and Indian Air Force helicopters will shower flower petals on the invitees. After this, PM Modi will address the nation. Once the speech concludes, the NCC Cadets and My Bharat volunteers will release balloons into the sky, marking the end of the event.

