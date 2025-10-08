ETV Bharat / technology

IMC 2025: Jio Launches AI Classroom Course Powered By JioPC And New Safety-First JioBharat Phones

The new safety-first feature for JioBharat Platform is designed to help families stay connected and protected. According to the company,

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Wednesday introduced a new range of JioBharat Phones, starting at Rs 799, with safety-first capability at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, aiming to provide digital safety to the elderly, children, and women. The safety-first solution includes four key features: Location Monitoring, Usage Manager, Phone and Service Health, and Always Available. Additionally, the company announced Jio AI Classroom, a foundation course powered by JioPC, enabling people to learn more about the emerging technology.

Jio said the new safety features have been designed to meet the needs of every household. It claims to enable safe communication for children, provides an easy-to-use interface with health and location updates for the elderly, and adds a layer of safety and connectivity for women.

The new JioBharat Safety-First phones are available at Jio Stores, major mobile outlets, JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart.

Jio AI Classroom on JioPC

The AI Classroom Foundation Course, powered by JioPC, in collaboration with Jio Institute, is a free, beginner-friendly programme designed to provide a structured, certified, and free AI foundation course. It aims to empower children with the right knowledge, skills, and tools to help them unlock opportunities in the AI space. The programme is accessible to anyone using a PC, desktop, or laptop. It is also accessible on TV via JioPC, the company's cloud-based PC subscription service that transforms the TV screen into a personal computing device via a Jio set-top box.

Notably, the AI Classroom is a 4-week programme that offers hands-on training in AI tools across productivity, learning, and creativity. It teaches AI fundamentals through video modules and practical assignments, allowing participants to learn to summarise information, plan studies, create digital content, and solve real-world problems. Users who successfully complete the course will receive a course completion acknowledgement, whereas learners completing it on JioPC will be awarded an official certificate from Jio Institute.