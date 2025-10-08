ETV Bharat / technology

IMC 2025 | 'From Follower To Leader': Scindia Says India's Tech Vision Now Reaches 6G And Beyond

New Delhi: The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 kicked off today, October 8, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking the stage at the technology event, Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, highlighted India’s accelerating digital transformation and its ambitions that stretch beyond 5G.

"India has evolved from being a follower of technology to emerging as a digital flagbearer on the global stage," Scindia said. Outlining India's transformation into a self-reliant nation, he added that "the day is not far off when people will say the world depends on India". India’s ambition extends beyond 5G, Scindia said, adding that the Bharat 6G Alliance aims for 10 per cent of patents, as standards are being set for 6G.

Scindia also emphasised that India’s telecom and digital growth is setting a global example, with 5G connectivity now covering 99.9 per cent of the country’s districts and data prices among the lowest in the world at just Rs 9.11 per GB. "Today, India is home to 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, representing 20 per cent of the world's mobile population. The country has grown from 60 million broadband users to 944 million internet subscribers," Scindia added.

Talking about semiconductors, Scindia compared them to ‘charkha’, saying they symbolise India’s journey toward self-reliance in the modern era. Semiconductors today represent the same spirit of Swadeshi and self-sufficiency that the charkha once did during India’s freedom struggle.

He highlighted that semiconductor production in India has already reached Rs 91,000 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, marking a major milestone in the government’s push for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. “The Prime Minister's resolve with the PLI scheme (Production-Linked Incentive scheme) today has resulted in close to Rs 91,000 crore of new production, Rs 18,000 crore of exports and the creation of 30,000 new jobs,” Scindia said.