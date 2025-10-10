ETV Bharat / technology

IMC 2025: DoT Launches 'Digital Communication Theme' For ESTIC-2025, Kicks Off Bharat 6G Alliance

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia syasthat standards and protocols for 6G are already being developed, with the Bharat 6G Alliance. ( Image Credit: IANS )

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications launched the “Digital Communication Theme” for the upcoming Emerging Science Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 and inaugurated the Bharat 6G Alliance in a session at Asia’s biggest technology event, the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025."

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a powerful theme video that captured India's extraordinary digital transformation over the past decade, setting an ambitious vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the 6G era," an official statement said. The launch featured a theme film that traced the country’s evolution from limited connectivity to becoming a global digital leader, underscoring the role of policy, innovation, and inclusivity in shaping this journey.

Telecommunications Secretary and Digital Communications Commission Chairman Neeraj Mittal emphasised the centrality of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of connectivity, saying that "India must imagine the future boldly, innovate to realise it, and inspire the next generation to build a Viksit Bharat".