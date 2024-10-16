ETV Bharat / technology

PM Modi Pitches For Framing Global Dos, Don'ts For Ethical Use Of Technology

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a fervent pitch for framing of a global digital framework, with clear-cut dos and don'ts for ethical use of technology. Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and India Mobile Congress here, he said just like the aviation sector, where the global community has framed a comprehensive framework, the digital world too needs rules and regulations.

Global institutions, he said, should come together to work out dos and don'ts. He went on to emphasise on ethical use of AI with security, dignity, equity being at the centre. Talking of India's experience, he said after the expeditious roll out, 5G telecom services are now available in most places across the country and work on 6G has already begun.

Giving out statistics, the Prime Minister said India has in the last decade become an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer, and has laid an optic fibre network that is eight-time more than the distance between earth and the moon.