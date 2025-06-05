ETV Bharat / technology

IITM Pravartak Invites Applications For Online AR, VR And Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud Courses

Chennai: IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is inviting applications for two major industry-aligned flagship programmes that focus on the future-ready domains of Augmented/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) and Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud (SFCC) development. These courses are being offered with industry partner VyVoxel, an international AR/VR/MR company, and Codenatives, a U.S.-based IT company.

Highlighting the need for such courses, G. Veeraraghavan, Chief Operations Officer, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “Whether you are a student preparing for a tech-forward career or a professional seeking to pivot into immersive technology, these courses provide the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in this high-growth field.”

The AR/VR Program, being offered in partnership with VyVoxel, is a 60-hour online course that is scheduled to commence on June 14, 2025. Interested learners can register till June 13th 2025 at https://digitalskills.pravartak.org.in/course_details.php?courseID=95.

Part of the Digital Skills Academy initiative, this course equips students, graduates, and professionals with cutting-edge skills in immersive technology using tools such as Unity 3D, C# scripting, Vuforia, and the XR Interaction Toolkit. Participants will gain real-world experience through hands-on projects involving AR/VR application development for Android, iOS, tablets, and headsets.

Graduates of previous batches have transitioned into impactful roles in startups, research labs, and enterprise innovation teams across sectors such as healthcare, architecture, simulation, e-commerce, and retail.

Highlighting the importance of this course, Dr Shyam Rajan, Co-Founder and CEO, VyVoxel India Pvt. Ltd, said, “Augmented and virtual reality technologies have found a place in almost every domain and industry in today’s world. As the need for skilled manpower grows in this field globally, this course is created as a stepping stone for students and working professionals who are looking to understand this cutting-edge technology. A good mix of theory, programming concepts, and industry-ready projects over 60 hours prepares participants to start designing and creating AR and VR applications across multiple platforms.”