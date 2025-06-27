ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Zanzibar Launches New Undergraduate Program In Chemical Process Engineering

Chennai: IIT Madras Zanzibar has launched a new Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Chemical Process Engineering for the Academic Year 2025-26. This four-year full-time undergraduate degree program in the Zanzibar campus is open to candidates of all nationalities, including Indians.

A media release stated, "The program offers a comprehensive curriculum blending core chemical engineering fundamentals with practical laboratory work, industry-aligned projects, and electives that encourage interdisciplinary learning". "It would be delivered by a distinguished faculty team from IIT Madras, IITM Zanzibar, and partner institutions, ensuring rigorous academic standards and global relevance," the release added.

According to the release, the last date to apply is the 6th July. IIT Madras Zanzibar is the first-ever international campus of an IIT. The first Academic Year (2023-24) at IITM Zanzibar commenced in October 2023. The programs at IITM Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.