ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Zanzibar Launches New Undergraduate Program In Chemical Process Engineering

The applications will close on 6th July 2025 for this course, which is open to candidates of all nationalities

IIT Madras Zanzibar Launches New Undergraduate Program In Chemical Process Engineering
File photo of IIT Madras Zanzibar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: IIT Madras Zanzibar has launched a new Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Chemical Process Engineering for the Academic Year 2025-26. This four-year full-time undergraduate degree program in the Zanzibar campus is open to candidates of all nationalities, including Indians.

A media release stated, "The program offers a comprehensive curriculum blending core chemical engineering fundamentals with practical laboratory work, industry-aligned projects, and electives that encourage interdisciplinary learning". "It would be delivered by a distinguished faculty team from IIT Madras, IITM Zanzibar, and partner institutions, ensuring rigorous academic standards and global relevance," the release added.

According to the release, the last date to apply is the 6th July. IIT Madras Zanzibar is the first-ever international campus of an IIT. The first Academic Year (2023-24) at IITM Zanzibar commenced in October 2023. The programs at IITM Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, said, "As a Chemical Engineer myself, it is such a pleasure that we are bringing this program to IITM Zanzibar. We believe that it will be a very meaningful step forward for the campus."

The other courses currently offered by IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus are a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI, and another M.Tech in Ocean Structures.

The Eligibility Criteria to apply include

  • Class 12 or equivalent
  • Form VI
  • GCE Advanced Level
  • IB Diploma
  • Cambridge AS & A Level
  • Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory subjects

Chennai: IIT Madras Zanzibar has launched a new Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Chemical Process Engineering for the Academic Year 2025-26. This four-year full-time undergraduate degree program in the Zanzibar campus is open to candidates of all nationalities, including Indians.

A media release stated, "The program offers a comprehensive curriculum blending core chemical engineering fundamentals with practical laboratory work, industry-aligned projects, and electives that encourage interdisciplinary learning". "It would be delivered by a distinguished faculty team from IIT Madras, IITM Zanzibar, and partner institutions, ensuring rigorous academic standards and global relevance," the release added.

According to the release, the last date to apply is the 6th July. IIT Madras Zanzibar is the first-ever international campus of an IIT. The first Academic Year (2023-24) at IITM Zanzibar commenced in October 2023. The programs at IITM Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, said, "As a Chemical Engineer myself, it is such a pleasure that we are bringing this program to IITM Zanzibar. We believe that it will be a very meaningful step forward for the campus."

The other courses currently offered by IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus are a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI, and another M.Tech in Ocean Structures.

The Eligibility Criteria to apply include

  • Class 12 or equivalent
  • Form VI
  • GCE Advanced Level
  • IB Diploma
  • Cambridge AS & A Level
  • Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory subjects

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHEMICAL PROCESS ENGINEERINGBACHELOR OF SCIENCECHEMICAL ENGINEERIIT MADRAS ZANZIBARIIT MADRAS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.