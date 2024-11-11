ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras and ISRO to Launch Research Centre For Studying Spacecraft & LV Thermal Management

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to create a Centre of Excellence focused on Fluid and Thermal Sciences. ISRO will provide Rs 1.84 crore in seed funding to support the establishment of this centre.

This Centre will serve as a key research hub for ISRO, concentrating on thermal management for spacecraft and launch vehicles. IIT Madras faculty will assist with design, analysis, and testing of thermal components, drawing on their expertise.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this collaboration was signed on November 11, 2024, at IIT Madras by Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research, IIT Madras, and Mr Victor Joseph T, Director of Technology Development & Innovation at ISRO. Professor Arvind Pattamatta from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and other representatives from both institutions attended the signing.