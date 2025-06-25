ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras School Of Sustainability Hosts National Meet To Accelerate India's Decarbonisation And Energy Transitions

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras' (IIT Madras) School of Sustainability organised 'SustainX – ACE 2025 & 4th CO2India' Meet from 21- 24 June 2025 to explore cutting-edge solutions and strategies for achieving economy-wide decarbonisation and energy transition goals from an Indian perspective.

India, the world’s third-largest energy consumer, is targeting to add 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. The conference and the reports presented during the Meet collectively reinforce the urgency and opportunity for collaborative, city-led action in achieving this goal.

A media statement said, "The events were organised in collaboration with WRI India, an independent research organisation focused on environmentally sound and socially equitable development in India and the CO2India Network".

V. Arun Roy, Principal Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, "Green (energy) transition is the State's focus. The Government views this as a constitutional duty and moral imperative. Energy transition will also provide an opportunity for economic growth and the creation of jobs."

The event brought together 200 experts and delegates from academia, think tanks, Ministry officials, professional scientific societies, and the private sector, deeply invested in Carbon Capture Utilisation and Sequestration (CCUS), renewable energy systems, climate policy, and green and sustainable finance.

The Meet explored innovative strategies for a low-carbon future with Students & researchers gaining access to expert insights, climate-smart technologies and critical social/environmental dimensions.

Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, expanded upon how industrial decarbonisation should be mainstreamed via novel tool kits, including IIT Madras’ Climate Action Tool.