IIT Madras Pravartak Launches Free Online Career Counselling Training To 30,000 Educators Across India

Chennai: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is targeting to train 30,000 teachers and educators from 10,000 schools and institutions across India in 'Career Counselling Certification Training'. This initiative is being offered in an online mode in partnership with BodhBridge Education, a company run by IIT Madras alumni.
A media statement said, "The teachers, pursuant to training by IITM Pravartak, will be able to offer career guidance and one-on-one career counselling sessions to their students. The IITM Pravartak team will provide necessary support and materials for the teachers."
"The next batch of training commences on July 4th, 2025, with the last date to register being 2nd July 2025," the release added.
It said that nearly 4,215 teachers from 22 states and Union Territories have enrolled for this training in the last six months, and 976 teachers have completed their certification.
Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, "Every child deserves guidance that helps them discover their strengths and chart a path towards a fulfilling career. With teachers trained in career counselling, parents can feel confident that their children are receiving informed, personalised support at schools, empowering students to make smarter academic and career decisions early in life."
The statement said this training is being provided free of cost for the benefit of school students with whom teachers spend a significant time, enabling them to understand their strengths, weaknesses, and interests.
Teacher Testimonials:
Prabhavathi Pappu, Gitanjali Vedika, Telangana, said, "The program was extraordinary, combining deep knowledge with practical tools to empower educators and aspiring counsellors." Indrani Mandal, Principal, Dream India School, Andhra Pradesh, opined, “The session provided valuable insights and boosted my ability to guide students toward well-informed career decisions."
Vilas Wakhare, Seva Sahayog Foundation, added, “The training was extremely useful, with clear and holistic insights that enriched our understanding of career guidance."
Optional Certification:
While the training is entirely free of cost, participants who wish to receive a certificate can register for the certification exam and pay a nominal fee. They can attend and qualify in the post-training assessment to receive a performance-based grade certificate from IITM Pravartak. Certification is optional. Interested participants can register and attend the sessions online. All training materials will be provided for free of cost. The program strongly encourages participation from teachers across various subjects and academic levels, the statement added.
