ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Pravartak, BodhBridge Launch Free Entrepreneurship Training For School, College Students

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with BodhBridge Education, a company run by an IIT Madras alumnus, to launch two innovative and free entrepreneurship training programmes for students and working professionals, aimed at nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs in India.

The initiatives, 'From Students to Startup' for college students (UG & PG) and working professionals, and 'Discover the Entrepreneur in You' for school students, were designed to inspire and equip young minds with the knowledge, mindset, and skills to explore entrepreneurial opportunities, an official release said.

Both programmes were offered in online mode and provide live interactive sessions from experts, course materials and case studies, besides access to the recorded sessions. The training programme and the material were offered free of cost, it said.

According to the release, the first batch will commence on November 1, 2025, and the last date to register was October 28, 2025. There would be regular training programmes every month for school and college students. Students could enrol free of charge on the official website.

India has been witnessing unprecedented growth in startups and innovation. However, structured exposure to entrepreneurship remained limited among students. These programmes aimed to bridge that gap by encouraging problem-solving, creativity, leadership, and adaptability.

Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, "By introducing entrepreneurship training at both school and college levels, IITM Pravartak and BodhBridge aim to build a generation of confident, innovative, and socially responsible leaders."