IIT Madras Pravartak Becomes Indias First Lab To Get Telecom Dept Certification To Test Specific 5G Core Network Functions
The Telecom department certification empowers the lab to conduct cutting-edge security assessments of 5G mobile telecom equipment.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
Chennai: The IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation’s Telecom Security Testing Lab (TSTL) has become the first laboratory in India authorised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, to test 5G Core Network function, Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF), and 5G Group-I Devices, which cover 21 Core Network functions common security requirements.
The certification empowers the lab to conduct cutting-edge security assessments of 5G mobile telecom equipment, enabling rapid deployment of secure and resilient 5G infrastructure across the country.
IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.
Pravartak’s Telecom Security Testing Lab (TSTL) obtained this landmark certification from the National Centre for Communication Security to test AMF and 5G Group-I Devices, covering 21 vital core network functions under common security requirements.
This certification strengthens India’s capacity for indigenous telecom security testing and reinforces its march towards technological self-reliance. It marks a major step in the Nation’s vision for a secure, trusted and self-sufficient digital communication future, positioning IITM Pravartak as a National leader in telecom cybersecurity innovation and security testing.
The National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) has been mandated to operationalize the framework of security testing and certification for the telecom/ICT products in India under the scheme called ‘Communication Security Certification Scheme (ComSec)’, which falls under broader ‘Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE)’ rules.
Highlighting the significance of this certification, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, who is also the Chairman of IITM Pravartak, said, “This certification reduces our dependency on foreign testing laboratories, thereby strengthening National Security and promoting indigenous technological capabilities.”
Kamakoti added, “By bridging academia and industry, the certified TSTL enhances collaborative research and innovation, empowering IIT Madras Pravartak to actively contribute to developing secure telecom solutions tailored specifically to meet India's strategic requirements. This achievement reinforces IIT Madras’ role as a critical hub for pioneering research and underscores our ongoing commitment to bolstering India's sovereignty in telecommunication security.”
Elaborating on the technical aspects of this certification, Dr M.J. Shankar Raman, CEO, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “The certification TSTL represents a significant validation of India’s capability in robust and secure telecommunications infrastructure. This is the first lab in India authorised to test 5G core network function - Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF), and 5G Group-I Devices, which cover 21 Core Network functions common security requirements. This certification underscores the lab’s critical role in ensuring the security and resilience of telecom networks by rigorous security testing and evaluating telecom equipment against the Indian telecom security standard requirement (ITSAR).”
Further, Raman added, “This development is a testament to IITM Pravartak’s continued commitment to technological innovation and our practical contributions to the Nation’s strategic security initiatives. This further empowers researchers, industry partners, and policymakers to collaboratively advance secure communication technologies, thereby reinforcing India's telecom sector against emerging cybersecurity threats.”
Separately, IIT Madras also has the distinction of hosting India’s first 5G testbed, which was developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by eight institutes led by IIT Madras. The Testbed is available to industry, academia, research institutions, and government bodies, besides Start-ups, for various R&D, product development and capacity building activities.
