IIT Madras Pravartak Becomes Indias First Lab To Get Telecom Dept Certification To Test Specific 5G Core Network Functions

Chennai: The IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation’s Telecom Security Testing Lab (TSTL) has become the first laboratory in India authorised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, to test 5G Core Network function, Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF), and 5G Group-I Devices, which cover 21 Core Network functions common security requirements.

The certification empowers the lab to conduct cutting-edge security assessments of 5G mobile telecom equipment, enabling rapid deployment of secure and resilient 5G infrastructure across the country.

IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

Pravartak’s Telecom Security Testing Lab (TSTL) obtained this landmark certification from the National Centre for Communication Security to test AMF and 5G Group-I Devices, covering 21 vital core network functions under common security requirements.

This certification strengthens India’s capacity for indigenous telecom security testing and reinforces its march towards technological self-reliance. It marks a major step in the Nation’s vision for a secure, trusted and self-sufficient digital communication future, positioning IITM Pravartak as a National leader in telecom cybersecurity innovation and security testing.

The National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) has been mandated to operationalize the framework of security testing and certification for the telecom/ICT products in India under the scheme called ‘Communication Security Certification Scheme (ComSec)’, which falls under broader ‘Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE)’ rules.