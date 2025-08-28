ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Partners With LSU Health New Orleans, US, To Accelerate Global Health Innovation

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with LSU Health New Orleans (LSUHSC-NO) to advance global health through education, research, and technology-driven entrepreneurship programs.

An official release said that the agreement combines the strengths of LSUHSC-NO in clinical and translational research with IIT Madras’ leadership in engineering, informatics, and innovation. "This partnership aims to expedite the development and deployment of new technologies, with a focus on closing healthcare gaps and enhancing global outcomes," it added.

A Memorandum of Understanding towards this partnership was signed on recently by Demetrius J. Porche, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Centre at New Orleans, Lucio Miele, MD, Director LSU-LCMC Cancer Center, Department of Genetics, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center at New Orleans, Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras and Himanshu Sinha, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras.

LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor Steve Nelson said, "This collaboration supports our commitment to pursuing NCI (National Cancer Institute) Designation for the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Centre. By combining our clinical expertise with IIT Madras' technology innovations, we are building a powerful mechanism to move discoveries from bench to bedside and improve health outcomes in Louisiana and worldwide."

The collaboration blends LSU Health New Orleans’s robust research capabilities, including seven Centres of Excellence and NCI-designation efforts, with IIT Madras’ technology innovation to drive global health impact. Joint teams will lead genomic and health studies and develop scalable tools like AI-powered apps, affordable diagnostics, and smart medical devices, the statement said.