IIT Madras Organizes One-Of-A-kind Job Fair For Research Scholars From All Over India

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is organising for the first time a job fair, not only for IIT Madras Research Scholars but for researchers from all over India.

This is being held during the All India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS) 2025, being conducted from March 27 to 30, 2025 on the campus. Another unique factor was that nearly 30 per cent of all participants were from the Humanities Department, an official statement from IIT Madras said.

The second edition of this annual event is dedicated to fostering research collaborations with the industry. It brings together scholars, academicians, industry leaders, and innovators from diverse fields across India. IIT Madras is working with the industry to coordinate the job fair. This summit is a student-run event and among the largest of its kind that is dedicated exclusively to research scholars, the statement said.

According to the statement, "the very first day of the event - 27th March - is dedicated to Women Empowerment Day, emphasising their contributions to STEM fields. Eaton, a multi-national intelligent power management company, also launched 'Eaton's Pratibha Awards' to recognise nine female students from IIT Madras. Each of them will receive a grant of Rs 1.25 lakh."

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "For a 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047, it is very important that state-of-the-art research is pursued in India, resulting in technological solutions for the diverse set of issues faced by our citizens. I strongly believe that this summit will pave the way for strong research collaborations among our vibrant research community."

Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, "It is increasingly becoming easier for researchers to convert their ideas into commercial products. I invite researchers gathered here from all over India to visit the IIT Madras Research Park and IIT Madras Incubation Cell, which are key parts of the IIT Madras Entrepreneurship Ecosystem."

Dr. N. Subramanian, Executive Director, Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS), said, “We are at the cusp of many innovations and transformations happening across society. The entire innovation ecosystem is rapidly advancing, irrespective of the domains. Conferences such as this are important as they are inter-disciplinary by design. Initial success and promising technologies in Quantum computing and cybersecurity are major developments. In post-quantum cryptography, the problem statements needs envisaging a scheme that would be quantum resilient. This will be convergence of quantum and cryptography."

Prof. Shanti Pavan, Dean (Academic Research), IIT Madras, also spoke on the occasion. Further, the event includes oral and poster presentations, technical workshops on Technical Writing besides MATLAB, ANSYS, AI/ML and LaTex Workshops, besides recreational sessions. The summit aims to unite research scholars, academicians, and industry professionals to exchange knowledge, foster collaborations, and celebrate the spirit of research.

Prof. NV Ravi Kumar, Faculty Advisor of the Event, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras has taken the lead in bringing research scholars all over India for this event, and we hope this exercise will break departmental barriers enabling ingenuity and inquisitiveness among students"

Summit Chair Ms. Robin Rathi, Research Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras, said, “The All India Research Scholars Summit is more than just a gathering; it's a vibrant festival where research scholars come together to celebrate their achievements, engage in fun activities like recreational pursuits and technical workshops, and enjoy cultural performances."