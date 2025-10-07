ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Organises ‘Conclave On AI Governance’; Path-Breaking Initiatives, Studies Launched

Chennai: The Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at the Indian Institute Of Technology(IIT) Madras' Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) on Tuesday organized the ‘Conclave on AI Governance’, an official Pre-Summit Event of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The 2026 AI Summit is an ambitious, future-focused global gathering announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit in February 2025.

According to an IIT Madras spokesperson, Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission, who was featured on the TIME100 AI 2025 list for significant contributions to democratizing AI services, especially in rural India, delivered the keynote address at the conclave.

Addressing the conclave virtually, Singh, Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, said that India and the global South need to get a voice, to get a place at the high table of AI in order to ensure that we are able to come up with a framework which is truly inclusive and truly participative.

“We have consistently championed a multi-stakeholder model for governments, involving not only governments but also industry, academia, and civil society,” he said.

“The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence is one such party stakeholder body, the UN High Level Advising body on AI was also a very representative body on which we could come up with common frameworks around that.”

Singh hoped that the framework that India is defining for AI governance will become a role model for countries of South. He said that India was engaged in discussions about how it can support similar activities in these countries and the ways to augment the efforts going on in these countries to create a deposit of AI, AI tools which can be developed and deployed in these countries.

“As part of the AI impact summit, we are doing several pre-events for the impact summit, and the idea is to again spread awareness and this message with regard to using AI in a responsible manner. So I'm sure the event that IIT Madras is hosting today, the Conclave on AI Governance will contribute a lot towards this discussion and to this discourse."