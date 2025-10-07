IIT Madras Organises ‘Conclave On AI Governance’; Path-Breaking Initiatives, Studies Launched
The summit comes as a prelude to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 announced by PM Modi at the France AI Action Summit in February 2025.
Chennai: The Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at the Indian Institute Of Technology(IIT) Madras' Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) on Tuesday organized the ‘Conclave on AI Governance’, an official Pre-Summit Event of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The 2026 AI Summit is an ambitious, future-focused global gathering announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit in February 2025.
According to an IIT Madras spokesperson, Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission, who was featured on the TIME100 AI 2025 list for significant contributions to democratizing AI services, especially in rural India, delivered the keynote address at the conclave.
Addressing the conclave virtually, Singh, Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, said that India and the global South need to get a voice, to get a place at the high table of AI in order to ensure that we are able to come up with a framework which is truly inclusive and truly participative.
“We have consistently championed a multi-stakeholder model for governments, involving not only governments but also industry, academia, and civil society,” he said.
“The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence is one such party stakeholder body, the UN High Level Advising body on AI was also a very representative body on which we could come up with common frameworks around that.”
Singh hoped that the framework that India is defining for AI governance will become a role model for countries of South. He said that India was engaged in discussions about how it can support similar activities in these countries and the ways to augment the efforts going on in these countries to create a deposit of AI, AI tools which can be developed and deployed in these countries.
“As part of the AI impact summit, we are doing several pre-events for the impact summit, and the idea is to again spread awareness and this message with regard to using AI in a responsible manner. So I'm sure the event that IIT Madras is hosting today, the Conclave on AI Governance will contribute a lot towards this discussion and to this discourse."
Delivering the inaugural address, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras said there were good and the bad sides of developing any technology.
“There is the thin line that we need to draw to bring out certain regulations that will not kill the technology but prevent its misuse. That is what we are attempting to do. One thing that is going to be constant in this process is change and how to accommodate this change is going to be the biggest challenge in the Governance framework.”
Highlighting the need for such conclave to guide AI Development responsibly in India and abroad, Prof. B. Ravindran, Head, WSAI, IIT Madras said that AI technologies present a varied landscape and hence require a multi-pronged approach for effective governance.
“This has to involve voluntary commitments from service providers as well as active participation of various stakeholders and end-users to create a valuable Human-AI ecosystem. This conclave addressed some of these aspects and we hope will form a valuable input to the discussions leading to the AI Impact Summit,” he said.
The AI Conclave also witnessed the launch of path-breaking new initiatives and pioneering studies. These include:
- A report titled “The Algorithmic–Human Manager: AI, Apps, and Workers in the Indian Gig Economy”
- A discussion paper titled “AI Incident Reporting Framework for India”
- Policy chatbot called “PolicyBot,” an open-source, interactive system designed to make complex policy and legal documents accessible to non-experts through reliable question-answering
- IndiCASA Dataset - Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), WSAI, IIT Madras is launching a dataset that can be useful for bias risk detection and assessment in LMs in the Indian context.
- AI Evaluation Tool - The objective of the evaluation tool is to provide a unified and automated framework that evaluates Conversational AI systems in a consistent, transparent, and scalable way
- COIN Network: The Co-Intelligence (COIN) Network, established in collaboration between the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), IIT Madras and itihaasa Research and Digital, is a global network of individuals and organizations dedicated to the pursuit of leveraging “co-intelligence” to benefit enterprises and society.
The event saw academics, researchers and students from international and Indian institutions besides policymakers and industry leaders deliberating on three key thematic areas:
- Safe and Trusted AI: The discussions centered on AI self-regulation through voluntary commitments and AI incident reporting. This session focused on enabling the developers and deployers to efficiently manage and mitigate risks and harms.
- Inclusion: This session explored opportunities for adopting participatory AI frameworks and how ensuring fairness could lead to more inclusive AI systems that addressed the needs of diverse socio-economic contexts and unique user perspectives.
- Human Augmentation: The focus was on the “Co-intelligence revolution,” a human-centered approach where AI augments rather than replaces human skill sets and agency.
