IIT Madras Offers AI Courses For School Teachers On SWAYAM Plus Portal

IIT Madras director Professor V Kamakoti said that by equipping educators with AI skills, we are not only strengthening education but also contributing to nation-building.

Published : September 9, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST

Chennai: Now, teachers from Kindergarten to higher secondary schools (K-12) can enrol themselves for the 'AI For All' courses offered online by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) in partnership with Pravartak Technologies Foundation through the SWAYAM Plus portal.

The course was launched by the IIT Madras director, Professor V Kamakoti, at an event on the campus on September 8 in the presence of other stakeholders.

Along with the five previously offered courses like AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python, a new course, named 'AI for Educators', is being introduced with a special focus on Kindergarten to Class 12 teachers.

Spanning between 25 and 45 hours, these are provided free of cost, while those seeking certification can obtain the same at a nominal fee via proctored exams at designated centres. Teachers and aspiring teachers can apply for this course to gain essential AI knowledge and practical tools to enhance teaching, assessment, and student engagement.

These courses aim to make AI education inclusive and accessible across disciplines. They are designed not only for engineering students but also for learners from humanities, science, commerce, and other fields. Those seeking clarifications or a callback can write to: pmu-sp@swayam2.ac.in. The last date to register for all six courses is October 10 through the following link - https://swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of learning, and K-12 teachers play a vital role in bringing this change into classrooms. By equipping them with AI skills, we are not only strengthening education but also contributing to nation-building," Kamakoti said.

Professor R Sarathi, dean of Planning at IIT Madras and SWAYAM Plus coordinator, invited school teachers from across the country to apply and avail the benefit of this initiative. "No prior experience in AI or coding is required. Basic digital literacy and enthusiasm to learn are sufficient. The courses are specially curated by experts from the IIT Madras ecosystem, drawing on deep academic and industry experience. These are National Credit Framework (NCrF)-aligned and employability-focused, involving hands-on activities, real datasets, and case study-based learning," he added.

SWAYAM Plus is an initiative of IIT Madras under the Ministry of Education, designed to provide high-quality, employment-oriented learning opportunities to learners across India. The platform currently hosts over 430 online courses across over 15 sectors, including engineering, BFSI, hospitality, and IT/ITeS.

Some of these courses are credit-aligned and vetted by IIT Madras experts. As of date, over 3,70,000 learners have registered on the portal.

