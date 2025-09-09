ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Offers AI Courses For School Teachers On SWAYAM Plus Portal

Chennai: Now, teachers from Kindergarten to higher secondary schools (K-12) can enrol themselves for the 'AI For All' courses offered online by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) in partnership with Pravartak Technologies Foundation through the SWAYAM Plus portal.

The course was launched by the IIT Madras director, Professor V Kamakoti, at an event on the campus on September 8 in the presence of other stakeholders.

Along with the five previously offered courses like AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python, a new course, named 'AI for Educators', is being introduced with a special focus on Kindergarten to Class 12 teachers.

Spanning between 25 and 45 hours, these are provided free of cost, while those seeking certification can obtain the same at a nominal fee via proctored exams at designated centres. Teachers and aspiring teachers can apply for this course to gain essential AI knowledge and practical tools to enhance teaching, assessment, and student engagement.

These courses aim to make AI education inclusive and accessible across disciplines. They are designed not only for engineering students but also for learners from humanities, science, commerce, and other fields. Those seeking clarifications or a callback can write to: pmu-sp@swayam2.ac.in. The last date to register for all six courses is October 10 through the following link - https://swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses.