ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Launches NIPTA Portal To Boost Training, Skill Assessment And Job Placements

Chennai: IIT Madras has launched a new website under the National Internship Placement Training and Assessment (NIPTA) initiative to provide training, conduct skill assessments, and help students secure jobs with domestic and international companies.

The announcement was recently made by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, who explained that the new portal (nipta.iitm.ac.in) would serve as a platform for students to register, undergo training, and participate in online examinations.

For this, three MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a function held at IIT Madras on September 21. Among them, the MoU on NIPTA was described as the most important, as it directly addresses the challenges companies face in hiring interns.

Regarding these MoUs, IIT Chennai Director Kamakoti, in a special interview with ETV Bharat, said, "Three MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a function held at IIT Chennai. The most important of them is the MoU on National Internship Placement Training and Assessment (NIPTA)."