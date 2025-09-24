ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Launches NIPTA Portal To Boost Training, Skill Assessment And Job Placements

Students registering on NIPTA can receive free training and certificates. Companies can directly select qualified candidates, easing recruitment challenges for internships and jobs.

IIT Madras Launches NIPTA Portal For Training, Skill Assessment And Job Placements (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST

2 Min Read


Chennai: IIT Madras has launched a new website under the National Internship Placement Training and Assessment (NIPTA) initiative to provide training, conduct skill assessments, and help students secure jobs with domestic and international companies.

The announcement was recently made by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, who explained that the new portal (nipta.iitm.ac.in) would serve as a platform for students to register, undergo training, and participate in online examinations.

For this, three MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a function held at IIT Madras on September 21. Among them, the MoU on NIPTA was described as the most important, as it directly addresses the challenges companies face in hiring interns.

Regarding these MoUs, IIT Chennai Director Kamakoti, in a special interview with ETV Bharat, said, "Three MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a function held at IIT Chennai. The most important of them is the MoU on National Internship Placement Training and Assessment (NIPTA)."

"Many companies conduct several tests before hiring. But many companies do not do that. Therefore, in such an environment, a website called National Internship Placement Training and Assessment (NIPTA) has been launched to help companies select people for jobs," he added.

In addition to the NIPTA launch, IIT Madras has introduced a new Department of Medical Physics. Kamakoti said, "We have created a department called Medical Physics. All the tests used in medicine are technology-based. Therefore, those who have studied engineering should also focus on medicine. Doctors who study specialised medical courses such as MD, MS, DM, etc., can also study for a doctoral degree here and get a research degree."

He further said, "With technology-driven innovations growing in medicine, we aim to equip both engineers and doctors to collaborate on impactful research."

IIT Madras has also announced plans to launch a national data portal to connect innovations from engineering colleges with potential investors. This platform will serve as a single-window resource, where new technologies and research outcomes can be registered and accessed by industries and entrepreneurs."

He said that a state-level portal has already been created for Tamil Nadu. "The national version will help transform academic research into market-ready products," he added.

ETV Bharat Logo

