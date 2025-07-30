Chennai: IIT Madras-incubated smart EV charger company Plugzmart has developed an indigenous EV charging platform that is designed to connect chargers with multiple Charging Management System (CMS) networks.

‘Relay’ is a first-of-its-kind platform that allows a single EV charger to connect to multiple CMS simultaneously, according to the startup. “This means a charger is no longer restricted to a single app or network, giving it the freedom to be accessed by multiple platforms, all in real time,” it said.

IIT Madras-Incubated Startup Plugzmart Develops Platform For Cross-Network EV Charger Connectivity (Special arrangement)

‘Relay’ enables higher charging utilisation for fleet operations by connecting with multiple CMS platforms, including those specifically built for fleet management. “If one network experiences downtime, others continue to operate, ensuring uninterrupted charging availability and smoother fleet operations,” the startup said.

Currently, most EV chargers are locked to one CMS, meaning, customers of only that one EV brand could utilise the charger. Plugzmart’s solution breaks this limitation by introducing an intelligent middleware that enables multiple CMS connections for a single charger.

Highlighting the importance of this development, Director of Software Business Unit, Plugzmart, Raghavendar T.S., said, “One of the biggest roadblocks for EV adoption is the limited availability of chargers visible on public platforms. Our solution maximises the visibility of each installed charger by allowing it to appear on multiple networks. This boosts charger utilisation and increases ROI for charger owners.”

Plugzmart is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of electric vehicle chargers and a SaaS provider of electric charging infrastructure. Incubated at IIT Madras in 2019, Plugzmart has built its own IoT-enabled smart EV charging management system to integrate and communicate efficiently with chargers. Their portfolio of 18 products includes chargers for two-, three-, and four-wheelers.