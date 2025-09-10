ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Incubated Startup Develops New Wastewater Treatment Technology

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras-incubated start-up Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) Enviro has indigenously developed a next-generation wastewater treatment technology and has successfully deployed it across industries in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

With the field implementation of this sustainable effluent treatment technology having proved to be a success, the Start-up is now looking to scale up its product deployment across India, serving industries of all sectors.

Called ‘Bio-Electrochemical Anaerobic Digestor System’ (BEADS), this system delivers cost savings, energy recovery and carbon reduction for industries across India, which are grappling with the dual challenge of managing wastewater and reducing carbon footprint.

Elaborating on the key differences with existing technologies, Dr. V.T. Fidal Kumar, Co-Founder of the Startup and an IIT Madras alumnus, said, “While traditional aerobic systems consume large amounts of electricity to pump oxygen into effluents, BEADS operate without oxygen.”

“By integrating electrodes with microbial treatment, the system increases the rate of organic waste degradation while recovering electricity from the waste. Unlike electrolysis systems, BEADS do not require frequent electrode replacements, and it does not require chemicals for treatment. BEADS can clean the wastewater without the use of electricity and chemicals and produce minimal sludge,” Kumar added.

With successful installations in two industrial units in Erode and Perundurai, JSP Enviro has proven to industries that sustainable wastewater management is not only possible but also profitable.

Established by IIT Madras Alumni in 2019, JSP Enviro focuses on sustainable effluent treatment. JSP Enviro was the first Indian Startup to bag funding from Europe’s climate-based accelerator by winning second place in ‘Climate Launchpad,’ the World’s largest green business competition.