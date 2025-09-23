ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras-Incubated Deep Tech Start-Up Wankel Energy Systems Raises USD 1 Million Funding

Chennai: IIT Madras-incubated Deep-Tech Start-up Wankel Energy Systems has raised USD one million in a pre-seed funding round led by Shastra VC, which invests in frontier tech, climate tech, and AI, with participation from strategic angel investors.

An official release said, "With three granted US and Indian patents, besides over 20 innovations protected as trade secrets, Wankel is not just building a product but a technology platform. This funding will help the start-up, which aims to prevent the loss of potential energy in pressure-reducing valves (PRVs), to go global. Over the next decade, it is targeting to deploy over 1,000 units not only across India but also in global markets, addressing a global challenge."

"Across India, over 45,000 industrial steam boilers generate over 1.26 billion tonnes of steam annually, forming the backbone of critical sectors such as food, dairy, textiles, paper, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The majority of this steam is routed through PRVs, devices that regulate steam flow but lose the potential energy present in the steam in the process. This lost potential, known as ‘exergy’, often amounts to as much as 160 kW of instantaneous power per valve, amounting to nearly Rs 66,000 crore in a year," it said.

IIT Madras-Incubated Deep Tech Start-Up Wankel Energy Systems (ETV Bharat)

Wankel Energy's 'Phoenix Expander' rotary device addresses this inefficiency by capturing the exergy otherwise wasted by PRVs and converting it into clean electricity, without requiring any modification to existing plant infrastructure. Each Phoenix (steam expander) unit typically achieves payback within 6-24 months, thereafter delivering recurring annual savings of up to Rs 50 lakh per valve. Beyond financial benefits, each installation reduces over 180 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, making it one of the most impactful climate technologies available per square metre deployed, it added.