IIT Madras Hosts Global Hyperloop Competition 2025 To Shape Future Of Travel

Chennai: As many as 10 Hyperloop teams, comprising 200 students of newly-founded and experienced teams, are competing in the Global Hyperloop Competition (GHC) 2025 being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). Additionally, the event will host 150 industry delegates from across the world, representing the mobility, research, and hyperloop sectors.

According to a statement by IIT Madras, it is Asia’s first international Hyperloop competition and is being held from 21st to 25th February at ‘Discovery,’ IIT Madras’ Satellite Campus located in Thaiyur.

GHC 2025 is set to position India at the heart of hyperloop innovation. It is aimed at uniting global talent, industry leaders, and researchers, fostering collaboration, innovation, and real-world implementation of hyperloop technology, the statement said.

Hyperloop is the fifth mode of transportation, a high-speed train that travels in a near-vacuum tube. The reduced air resistance allows the capsule inside the tube to reach speeds of more than 1000 km/h. Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla, proposed the idea of Hyperloop to the world in 2013 through a whitepaper – ‘Hyperloop Alpha,', it added.

Chief Guest Pankaj Sharma, Principal Executive Director, Railway Board, said, "This event is not only a celebration of innovation but also a testament of how India is emerging as a leader in transportation technology.”

The competition is being conducted by IIT Madras, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation and SAE India, with additional support from the Ministry of Railways.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Days are not far off when our country will realise very fast hyperloop connectivity between important destinations across our nation."

A key objective of the event is to showcase and propagate hyperloop concepts worldwide, fostering a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation. The competition will be held at IIT Madras’ unique Hyperloop test infrastructure, a state-of-the-art facility built with the support of Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T and HindalCo, it added.

Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Faculty Advisor, Hyperloop IIT Madras, said, “The Global Hyperloop Competition 2025 is a testament to India's growing leadership in hyperloop innovation. By bringing together young innovators, industry leaders, and researchers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem that will accelerate the future of ultra-fast, sustainable mobility. IIT Madras is proud to be at the centre of this transformation."

IIT Madras has been at the forefront of hyperloop research for the past seven years, significantly contributing to the field. The institute boasts the longest operational student-run hyperloop test tube and track, spanning 422 meters at the Discovery Campus. This achievement underscores India’s growing influence in the hyperloop ecosystem and sets the stage for GHC 2025, the statement said.

Pranav Singhal, Student Head (Hyperloop), IIT Madras, said, “This competition is more than just a platform to showcase technological prowess; it is an opportunity for students to challenge the limits of innovation and collaborate with some of the best minds in the world. GHC 2025 represents the future of transportation, and we are excited to be at the heart of this transformation."