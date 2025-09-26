ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras, Hero MotoCorp Ink MoU For Research, Future Mobility

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Hero MotoCorp (HMCL), the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate across multiple areas of research, education and employee upskilling, strengthening the industry-academia partnership for future mobility solutions.

Joint research projects of mutual interest, technology transfer and CSR initiatives would be other possible opportunities that will be explored between the two parties. The MoU highlighted the importance of this strategic collaboration between academia and industry in shaping the future of mobility.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by IIT Madras's Prof V Kamakoti, Director, and Prof Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) and senior leadership from Hero MotoCorp, including Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Acting CEO and CTO, Anuj Dua, Head of Global Product Planning, Jyoti Singh, Deputy CHRO, Ananda Reddy, Divisional Head – Advanced Engineering & Technology, Rajat Kapoor, Section Head – Innovation & Upcoming Mobility, and Mr. Manish Singhal, Lead–Academia Partnerships.