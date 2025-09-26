IIT Madras, Hero MotoCorp Ink MoU For Research, Future Mobility
Prof V Kamakoti says the partnership will play a pivotal role in advancing mobility research and development in India.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Hero MotoCorp (HMCL), the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate across multiple areas of research, education and employee upskilling, strengthening the industry-academia partnership for future mobility solutions.
Joint research projects of mutual interest, technology transfer and CSR initiatives would be other possible opportunities that will be explored between the two parties. The MoU highlighted the importance of this strategic collaboration between academia and industry in shaping the future of mobility.
The MoU signing ceremony was attended by IIT Madras's Prof V Kamakoti, Director, and Prof Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) and senior leadership from Hero MotoCorp, including Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Acting CEO and CTO, Anuj Dua, Head of Global Product Planning, Jyoti Singh, Deputy CHRO, Ananda Reddy, Divisional Head – Advanced Engineering & Technology, Rajat Kapoor, Section Head – Innovation & Upcoming Mobility, and Mr. Manish Singhal, Lead–Academia Partnerships.
Speaking on occasion, Prof Kamakoti said, “Industry-academia partnerships have been one of our key areas of focus at IIT Madras. It is imperative that these two key pillars of our economy work together to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat 2047. Our partnership with Hero MotoCorp is a step forward in this direction, and I am confident that the scholarships, industry exposure, and specialised courses under this strategic agreement will play a pivotal role in advancing mobility research and development in India.”
Lauding the partnership, Kasbekar, executive director, acting CEO and CTO, Hero MotoCorp, said “A strong nation is built when academia and industries work together. For India to lead globally, this partnership is essential. At Hero MotoCorp, we believe in this and are putting it into action. We are proud to partner with IIT Madras, a world-class institute in innovation. Together, we will focus on future technologies like multi-energy propulsion, new battery materials, and electric mobility, while using AI and Generative AI to improve product development. This collaboration supports Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India. By developing these technologies at home, we are building a stronger nation and shaping the future of mobility.”
Under this collaboration, HMCL and IIT Madras will partner to promote the following strategic areas for industry academia collaboration:
- Doctoral Scholarships: HMCL will explore instituting scholarships for research scholars of IIT Madras to offer strategic support for cutting-edge research projects.
- Industry Exposure: HMCL will offer relevant industry projects to students of IIT Madras to give them hands-on experience and insights into crucial industry practices.
- Degree Programmes for HMCL employees: IIT Madras will offer degree programs, including MTech and PhD, tailored for HMCL employees.
- Upskilling and Short-term courses: IIT Madras will offer specialised short-term programs to upskill HMCL employees in critical areas of Electric Vehicle Development, Battery Cell Technology, Motor & Controllers, and Vehicle Dynamics
