ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras, Guidance Tamil Nadu Launch State's First Innovation Dashboard 'INNOVATION-TN'

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Guidance Tamil Nadu to develop for the first time in India, a state-level dashboard for start-ups and innovation.

Called ‘INNOVATION-TN,’ the platform provides a comprehensive overview of the start-up ecosystem of Tamil Nadu and showcases the innovation prowess to different stakeholders like investors, industries, financial institutions, and start-up founders. Guidance Tamil Nadu is the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion, a media statement from IIT Madras said. According to it, innovation is going to play an important role in the growth of the Indian economy in the coming decades.

TN Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, "The launch of the Tamil Nadu Innovation Platform marks a pivotal step in our journey towards promoting innovation and strengthening our entrepreneurial ecosystem. It reflects our government’s vision to position Tamil Nadu as the national leader in innovation, advanced manufacturing, and inclusive economic growth, ensuring that opportunities are accessible across every district, not just in metropolitan hubs."

The release stated Tamil Nadu, the second largest industrial economy of any State in India, is also the most industrialised in the country. "In recent years, the State has become a major hub for start-ups, which has positioned the state as an epicentre of innovation in the country. As of August 2025, there are close to 19,000 start-ups in Tamil Nadu. Together, these start-ups have created more than 2.2 lakh jobs, and have attracted investment exceeding ₹1,20,000 crores. There are forty-five start-ups, each of which has attracted investment of ₹200 crore or more. The state also has 228 active incubators and start-up enabling organisations," it said.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, added, "The dashboard will help policymakers to focus on the sectoral strengths of the different districts and develop suitable policy policies and programs. The dashboard also showcases the pool of start-ups to National and Global investors, thereby attracting investments from global Tamil diaspora as well as savvy angel and institutional investors."