IIT Madras, Guidance Tamil Nadu Launch State's First Innovation Dashboard 'INNOVATION-TN'
IIT Madras and Guidance Tamil Nadu launched INNOVATION-TN, India's first state-level start-up dashboard, to attract investors and boost inclusive economic growth.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Guidance Tamil Nadu to develop for the first time in India, a state-level dashboard for start-ups and innovation.
Called ‘INNOVATION-TN,’ the platform provides a comprehensive overview of the start-up ecosystem of Tamil Nadu and showcases the innovation prowess to different stakeholders like investors, industries, financial institutions, and start-up founders. Guidance Tamil Nadu is the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion, a media statement from IIT Madras said. According to it, innovation is going to play an important role in the growth of the Indian economy in the coming decades.
TN Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, "The launch of the Tamil Nadu Innovation Platform marks a pivotal step in our journey towards promoting innovation and strengthening our entrepreneurial ecosystem. It reflects our government’s vision to position Tamil Nadu as the national leader in innovation, advanced manufacturing, and inclusive economic growth, ensuring that opportunities are accessible across every district, not just in metropolitan hubs."
The release stated Tamil Nadu, the second largest industrial economy of any State in India, is also the most industrialised in the country. "In recent years, the State has become a major hub for start-ups, which has positioned the state as an epicentre of innovation in the country. As of August 2025, there are close to 19,000 start-ups in Tamil Nadu. Together, these start-ups have created more than 2.2 lakh jobs, and have attracted investment exceeding ₹1,20,000 crores. There are forty-five start-ups, each of which has attracted investment of ₹200 crore or more. The state also has 228 active incubators and start-up enabling organisations," it said.
Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, added, "The dashboard will help policymakers to focus on the sectoral strengths of the different districts and develop suitable policy policies and programs. The dashboard also showcases the pool of start-ups to National and Global investors, thereby attracting investments from global Tamil diaspora as well as savvy angel and institutional investors."
INNOVATION-TN has been conceptualised by the Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST), an Institute of Eminence Research Centre at IIT Madras, along with IIT Madras-incubated start-up YNOS Venture Engine and leverages the most comprehensive start-up and investor platform developed by CREST.
An MoU was signed on 23rd July 2025 at Chennai between Guidance Tamil Nadu, IIT Madras and YNOS for the development of INNOVATION-TN dashboard. IIT Madras would provide the academic oversight and research inputs to ensure the robustness, reliability and relevance of the Innovation Dashboard. Guidance Tamil Nadu would promote long-term strategic engagement between academic and industry and provide institutional support, visibility, and alignment with the State’s innovation priorities, the release added.
Prof. A. Thillai Rajan, Faculty, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, and Head, CREST, IIT Madras, said, “The dashboard can be a big benefit to entrepreneurs, start-up founders and corporates who have the greatest need for access to information. The platform helps the start-ups to quickly identify the most relevant and appropriate incubators, investors, and banks for their ventures, thereby not only saving significant time and effort but also improving the chances of success."
Dr. Darez Ahamed, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, said, "The Tamil Nadu Innovation Platform is a catalyst for collaboration between industries, startups, R&D firms, and academic institutions across the state."
