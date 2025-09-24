IIT Madras Global Joins Hands With Ideabaaz To Fuel Startup Ecosystem In Tier II, III Cities
As the knowledge and research partner, IITM Global will bring deep-tech expertise and academic depth to the platform, and 13 faculty members will be mentors.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST
Chennai: IIT Madras Global has partnered with Ideabaaz, the first media-integrated startup platform of the country, to fuel the startup ecosystem with inclusivity, visibility and access by taking it to Tier II and III cities.
The initiative aims to bridge the urban–rural innovation divide and empower founders to take their ideas from seed to unicorn to IPO.
As the knowledge and research partner, IIT Madras Global – the strategic international arm of IIT Madras – will bring deep-tech expertise and academic depth to the platform. The mentors and jury will include 13 distinguished faculty members of IIT Madras, guiding entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.
Ideabaaz is a digital platform and a first-of-its-kind hub connecting startups with funding, mentorship, investor matchmaking, masterclasses, business services, and global market access.
Highlighting the initiative's unique aspects, IIT Madras Global CEO Thirumalai Madhavnarayan said, "IIT Madras Global, as the knowledge partner of Ideabaaz, is powering a transformative platform designed to foster inclusive innovation and empower grassroots entrepreneurship, bridging local ingenuity with global opportunities that create lasting social and economic impact."
Ideabaaz founder-CEO Jeet Wagh said his company aims to democratise entrepreneurship and demonstrate innovation can come from anywhere – whether it's a metro, a Tier II city, or the smallest town in India. "By telling these stories in every Indian language, we want to prove that dreams have no boundaries, and neither should opportunities. With IIT Madras Global joining us, their trust and expertise lend immense credibility to this mission – giving entrepreneurs across Bharat access to cross-border visibility, cutting-edge innovation, world-class mentorship, and global capital," he added.
In the first season of the TV Show of Ideabaaz, 26 episodes are being broadcast nationwide on Zee Network and leading OTT platforms, reaching over 200 million households. The series will feature 78 startups and grassroots innovators, inspiring millions and making entrepreneurship aspirational for all.
The Ideabaaz Expo and Dangal is a grassroots innovation fair and live Demo Day, where rural entrepreneurs pitch ideas at village-level forums. The best innovations will be mentored, funded, and showcased nationally. The expo will connect 100 top startups with more than 1,000 global investors.
Ideabaaz co-founder & COO Mudit Kumar said technology and innovation are ushering in a new era of inclusivity. Ideabazz's vision of inclusivity and the deeptech expertise of IIT Madras Global converge in that realm to create an impactful ecosystem to empower the startup community. "This partnership, which aims to bring innovation and its high-impact applications rooted in our Bharat realities, has the potential to transform lives and create a huge societal impact," he added.
Through this integrated approach, Ideabaaz and IIT Madras Global aim to build a sustainable national movement and position itself as the 'Y Combinator of India'. By blending television, digital, and grassroots outreach, Ideabaaz is set to fuel India's startup ecosystem with energy, opportunity, and global connections — creating jobs, building unicorns, and putting Indian innovation on the world stage.
Also Read