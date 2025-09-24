ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Global Joins Hands With Ideabaaz To Fuel Startup Ecosystem In Tier II, III Cities

Chennai: IIT Madras Global has partnered with Ideabaaz, the first media-integrated startup platform of the country, to fuel the startup ecosystem with inclusivity, visibility and access by taking it to Tier II and III cities.

The initiative aims to bridge the urban–rural innovation divide and empower founders to take their ideas from seed to unicorn to IPO.

As the knowledge and research partner, IIT Madras Global – the strategic international arm of IIT Madras – will bring deep-tech expertise and academic depth to the platform. The mentors and jury will include 13 distinguished faculty members of IIT Madras, guiding entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

Ideabaaz is a digital platform and a first-of-its-kind hub connecting startups with funding, mentorship, investor matchmaking, masterclasses, business services, and global market access.

Highlighting the initiative's unique aspects, IIT Madras Global CEO Thirumalai Madhavnarayan said, "IIT Madras Global, as the knowledge partner of Ideabaaz, is powering a transformative platform designed to foster inclusive innovation and empower grassroots entrepreneurship, bridging local ingenuity with global opportunities that create lasting social and economic impact."