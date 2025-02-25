ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Entrepreneurship Cell To Celebrate ‘Decade of Dynamism’ At 10th E-Summit

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will celebrate its ‘Decade of Dynamism’ during the 10th edition of its annual flagship event Entrepreneurship Summit (E-Summit 2025) from February 28 to March 2.

The summit is expected to attract participation from over 1,000 founders, 50 investors and 15,000 students from more than 400 colleges across India.

Organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell), IIT Madras, this annual event serves as a hub for aspiring entrepreneurs, providing them a platform to nurture innovative ideas and transform those into viable business ventures. It will bring together industry experts, venture capitalists, and students on a single platform.

A press conference in this regard was held in the campus today by Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, dean of students, IIT Madras, Prof Richa Agrawal, advisor, E-Cell, IIT Madras and the student leaders.

Highlighting the need for such events to promote entrepreneurship among students, Prof Kamakoti said, “Bharat must be a product nation and a startup nation for us to achieve sovereignty in technology. This pan-Bharat Entrepreneurship summit is a platform to understand and demonstrate innovative ideas that could potentially become a startup.”

Prof Gummadi said, “I congratulate the entire E-cell team for their hard work and wish them a grand success for this 10th edition. E-Summit’25, will be hosting its first live fundraising event: ‘PitchFest’ that will see the most promising start-ups from across the country, contest for funding from leading angel investors as they present their innovative ideas to a live audience. The Event will offer participating startups an opportunity to raise funds in just five mins at the Students' Activity Centre, IIT Madras.".

E-Summit 2025, will also see a first-ever ‘Biz-Bazaar’, a one-of-a-kind event that offers students a dynamic marketplace to showcase and sell their creations. It acts as a low-prep event for students to get a flavour of business and entrepreneurship.”

Highlighting the efforts put in by the student team of E-Cell, Prof Agrawal said, “E-Summit 2025 is the culmination of a yearlong effort of the E-Cell team, on campus and beyond. This edition of E-Summit is special as it marks a decade of drive, commitment, and excellence from every member of the E-Cell team since inception to promote, nurture, and support, entrepreneurship. As innovation accelerates and opportunities for entrepreneurs expand globally, team E-Cell IIT Madras stands committed to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit, by motivating startup aspirants, helping fledgling startups and encouraging young entrepreneurs to convert their startup dreams into reality.”