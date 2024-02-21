IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In a remarkable feat of innovation and research, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has achieved a significant milestone by doubling the number of patents granted in the calendar year 2023. From 156 patents granted in the preceding year, the institution saw a substantial increase to 300 patents during 2023, marking a notable surge in intellectual property (IP) creation.

This achievement underscores IIT Madras's commitment to fostering technological advancement and driving innovation across various domains. The institution's researchers have been actively involved in generating IP in diverse fields, including wireless networks, advanced materials, robotics, additive manufacturing technology, clean energy, aerospace applications, and biomedical applications, among others.

Notably, the number of international patents filed, including those granted under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), also witnessed a significant rise during the same period. Surging to 105 in 2023 from 58 in the previous year, this increase reflects IIT Madras's growing global recognition for its innovative contributions.

With 221 patents already filed during the current fiscal year (as of December 2023), comprising 163 Indian Patents and 63 International Patent Applications, the institution continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving intellectual property creation and protection.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, lauded the efforts of the faculty, researchers, and the Office of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR) for their comprehensive program in intellectual property and technology transfer. Emphasizing the importance of protecting ideas for India's progress, Professor Kamakoti expressed pride in the record-breaking achievement and its significance in propelling Bharat towards becoming a technological superpower.

"It is a matter of pride for IIT-Madras that it had started filing patent applications as early as January 1975 (granted in May 1977). The total number of IP applications filed crossed 1,000 in 2016, 2,000 in 2022 and 2,500 in 2023. As we march towards our 100th year of Independence, for Bharat to become a superpower it is very important to protect our ideas," said IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti.

The Office of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR) at IIT Madras plays a pivotal role in coordinating various aspects related to intellectual property and technology transfer. With dedicated collaboration with faculty, researchers, and students, along with a specialized Legal Cell, the center ensures the effective management and protection of intellectual assets.