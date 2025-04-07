ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Develops ‘UbiqMap’ For Real-Time Indoor Mapping To Aid Disaster Relief And Public Safety Operations

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) developed an innovative real-time indoor mapping solution that can generate precise maps under any lighting or environmental conditions, with minimal dependence on pre-existing infrastructure.

This breakthrough technology is especially vital for first responders during disaster relief operations as traditional infrastructure often becomes inaccessible or unreliable during public safety emergencies. Called ‘UbiqMap’, this lightweight technology leverages radio frequency-based imaging to create detailed maps of indoor environments using a technique called ‘Radio Tomographic Imaging’ or RTI.

The RTI systems traditionally rely on a network of wireless transceivers deployed at fixed, known locations. As these transceivers communicate, the wireless signal strength weakens when obstructed by structures. This reduction in signal power is analysed to reconstruct the structural layout or floor map of the area.

UbiqMap introduces a dynamic and portable approach by removing the dependency on pre-installed infrastructure. Instead, it employs wearable transceivers that can be easily body-worn by rescue personnel. As team members move through the environment, these devices automatically determine their positions and continuously update the floor map, providing an accurate and real-time layout of the area.

In the long term, UbiqMap holds the potential to become a foundational technology for smart cities and autonomous systems, enabling advanced mapping operations in complex indoor environments.

This research was led by Dr Ayon Chakraborty, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras. The Research Team also included Amartya Basu, an MS Student, at IIT Madras, and Kush Jajal (M Tech student, at IIT Madras). An Indian patent has been filed for this technology by the IIT Madras Research Team.

The work has also been published in the reputed, peer-reviewed journal IEEE Transactions on Mobile Computing (DOI: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=10634790)

Elaborating on this technology, Dr Ayon Chakraborty, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “Public safety incidents, particularly search and rescue operations, are often hindered by lack of accurate and up-to-date indoor building plans. Even when maps are available, they typically fail to capture real-time dynamics essential for effective mission planning during disasters. Our technology offers first responders a robust and portable tool to image indoor environments without dependence on visual line of sight or extensive computational resources, making it an invaluable asset in complex, time-critical scenarios.”

Throwing light on the current status of this technology and a tentative timeline for field implementation, Dr Ayon Chakraborty said, “We have successfully tested the technology in a controlled setup within a few residential units at the IITM campus. These trials allowed us to validate the system’s functionality, though the movement and localisation of the transceivers were carefully managed during the tests. An important ongoing focus is optimising the choice of wireless frequency. This involves balancing better indoor penetration with higher imaging resolution, an essential tradeoff in the design of wireless sensing systems. Additionally, we are integrating UbiqMap with visual modalities using sensor fusion. Currently, we are in the process of prototyping a wearable version of the technology to prepare for field trials in real-world scenarios.”