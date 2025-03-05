Missile-Proof Concrete: IIT Madras Develops Framework To Make Concrete Stronger Against Missiles

Chennai: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have found a way to create stronger and more resilient infrastructure against ballistic missile threats. They developed a framework to improve the ballistic resistance of Reinforced Concrete (RC), which is the main material used to construct military bunkers, nuclear power buildings, bridges, runways, and other vital structures.
The findings, published in the journal Reliability Engineering & System Safety, aim to provide a reliable design formula and framework for RC panels, ensuring their resilience against projectile impacts.
Using computer simulations, the researchers studied how missiles impact RC panels. They focused on the localised damage caused by projectiles, such as penetration, perforation, scabbing, spalling, and crushing. IIT Madras Researchers used Finite Element (FE) Simulation to understand and improve the ballistic resistance of RC panels.
The FE Simulation is a computational technique used to simulate and analyse physical phenomena in engineering and science. It relies on the Finite Element Method (FEM), a numerical approach for solving complex problems involving partial differential equations. These problems often arise in fields like structural mechanics, among others.
The study, led by Alagappan Ponnalagu, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras and Roouf Un Nabi Dar, Research Scholar, IIT Madras, developed a novel performance-based design framework based on the Depth of Penetration (DOP) and Crater Damage Area in RC panels.
They also proposed a formula to estimate the crater diameter caused by projectiles. "The probabilistic model proposed by IIT Madras Researchers for estimating crater diameter in RC panels under projectile impact was validated with several experimental test results from the literature," Roouf Un Nabi Dar said.
Speaking about the next steps in the research, Alagappan Ponnalagu said, "Our future work is to extend this study to develop much needed lightweight, cost-effective and sustainable blast and ballistic resistant modular panels that can be used in the construction of bunkers along the borders and highly inaccessible areas for the Indian Army.”