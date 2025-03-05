ETV Bharat / technology

Missile-Proof Concrete: IIT Madras Develops Framework To Make Concrete Stronger Against Missiles

Chennai: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have found a way to create stronger and more resilient infrastructure against ballistic missile threats. They developed a framework to improve the ballistic resistance of Reinforced Concrete (RC), which is the main material used to construct military bunkers, nuclear power buildings, bridges, runways, and other vital structures.

The findings, published in the journal Reliability Engineering & System Safety, aim to provide a reliable design formula and framework for RC panels, ensuring their resilience against projectile impacts.

Using computer simulations, the researchers studied how missiles impact RC panels. They focused on the localised damage caused by projectiles, such as penetration, perforation, scabbing, spalling, and crushing. IIT Madras Researchers used Finite Element (FE) Simulation to understand and improve the ballistic resistance of RC panels.

The FE Simulation is a computational technique used to simulate and analyse physical phenomena in engineering and science. It relies on the Finite Element Method (FEM), a numerical approach for solving complex problems involving partial differential equations. These problems often arise in fields like structural mechanics, among others.