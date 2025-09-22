ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras, Caterpillar Ink MoU For Global Research Partnership

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is going to undertake joint research on cutting-edge technologies with Caterpillar Inc., an American multinational manufacturing firm, as a ‘Global University Partner’.

A MoU towards this effect was signed in the campus on August 8, 2025 by Bhuvan Anandakrishnan, Vice President - Engineering and Country Manager, Caterpillar Inc., India, and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, Prof. Shaikh Faruque Ali, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, besides other stakeholders.

The meeting was also virtually attended by the key Caterpillar personnel from the US. The areas for further interactions were identified as Advanced Manufacturing, AI and Data Science, Mechanical Engineering, Autonomy - Autonomous Mining Equipment, Gas Turbines & Engines, & Energy Consortium, Batteries, Fuel Cells and Electrification, among other fields.

Welcoming this collaboration, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Caterpillar Inc. is a multidisciplinary company with relevance to multiple departments of IIT Madras. I have no doubt that the collaboration will lead to several exciting products that will be of global standards.”