IIT Madras, Caterpillar Ink MoU For Global Research Partnership
IIT Madras and Caterpillar signed an MoU to collaborate on advanced technologies like AI, autonomy, energy, and to strengthen global research and innovation.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is going to undertake joint research on cutting-edge technologies with Caterpillar Inc., an American multinational manufacturing firm, as a ‘Global University Partner’.
A MoU towards this effect was signed in the campus on August 8, 2025 by Bhuvan Anandakrishnan, Vice President - Engineering and Country Manager, Caterpillar Inc., India, and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, Prof. Shaikh Faruque Ali, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, besides other stakeholders.
The meeting was also virtually attended by the key Caterpillar personnel from the US. The areas for further interactions were identified as Advanced Manufacturing, AI and Data Science, Mechanical Engineering, Autonomy - Autonomous Mining Equipment, Gas Turbines & Engines, & Energy Consortium, Batteries, Fuel Cells and Electrification, among other fields.
Welcoming this collaboration, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Caterpillar Inc. is a multidisciplinary company with relevance to multiple departments of IIT Madras. I have no doubt that the collaboration will lead to several exciting products that will be of global standards.”
Further, Bhuvan Anandakrishnan, Vice President - Engineering and Country Manager, Caterpillar India, said, “We are proud to enter into an extended Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), further strengthening our long-standing partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance joint research, consultation, as well as talent development in the engineering and technology space, aligning with Caterpillar's Global University Collaboration Model. As Caterpillar celebrates its centennial year, this partnership will further solidify the existing relationship and pave the way for innovations.”
The collaboration will be fulfilled through:
- Research and development in the identified technology areas,
- Continuing education programmes,
- Talent development activities, including sponsorship of innovation clubs and technical events,
- Offering IITM students opportunities for internships as well as full-time employment.
Speaking about this collaboration, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is at the forefront of industry collaboration in the country. Our engagement with Caterpillar is entering a new realm, with IITM becoming a Global University Partner for Caterpillar, which will increase the interaction and bring in more exciting collaborative projects from across the branches of Caterpillar all over the world. IITM is proud to strengthen this partnership with a leading global industrial entity like Caterpillar.”