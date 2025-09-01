IIT Madras Discovers Hidden Genetic Pathways, Reveal Metabolic Trade-Offs Driven By Gene Variants

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Danish researchers have conducted research that showcases how interactions between genetic variants can activate the hidden cellular pathways. It shows how gene-to-gene interactions can change the metabolism over time, especially in diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders.
The findings from this study have far-reaching implications for human health, opening up new possibilities for personalised medicine. It demonstrates how specific genetic variants in yeast can work together to activate a previously dormant metabolic route. This discovery provides a framework for decoding how multiple genes interact to shape health and disease in higher organisms, including humans.
This research was led by Srijith Sasikumar, a PhD student, and Himanshu Sinha, a professor from the Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, in collaboration with researchers Shannara Taylor Parkins and Suresh Sudarsan from the Technical University of Denmark. The findings of this research were published in a research paper, “Interaction of genetic variants activates latent metabolic pathways in yeast”, on 27th August 2025, in Nature Communications journal, an open-access journal also published by Springer Nature.
Elaborating on the importance of this research, Sinha said, “The implications of this discovery extend well beyond yeast. Many complex human diseases—including cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders—arise from the interplay of multiple genes rather than single mutations. The IIT Madras study provides a mechanistic framework for studying these interactions systematically.”
He also added, “By combining multi-omics with temporal analysis, we could see not just which pathways were affected, but when and how these changes unfolded. This is especially important for developmental and progressive diseases, where the timing of gene interactions can be as critical as the interactions themselves. Our research also highlights how combinations of genetic changes can reprogram metabolic networks, creating new vulnerabilities that could be targeted with therapies.”
Adding to this, Sasikumar added, “It is like flipping two switches at once suddenly, a hidden backup circuit turns on, and the whole system behaves differently. This shows us that genes don’t just act alone, but their interaction can create new outcomes that we would never see otherwise. Observing these changes over time was crucial because many dynamic effects only emerge at specific stages, which is directly relevant for understanding developmental diseases like cancer or neurodegeneration.”
The practical applications of this research include:
- Development of biomarkers and identification of drug targets that capture the combined effects of genetic variants, enabling more accurate disease diagnosis, prognosis, and the design of personalised treatment strategies tailored to an individual’s unique genetic background.
- Application in synthetic biology and biotechnology, where engineered gene interactions could be used to activate or suppress specific pathways for improved production of metabolites, biofuels, or pharmaceuticals.
- Providing a framework for precision agriculture and microbial engineering, by leveraging gene–gene interactions to design stress-tolerant crops or industrial microbes with optimised metabolic traits.
The Key Findings of the Study include:
- Two genetic variants in yeast—MKT1(89G) and TAO3(4477C)—were found to activate a hidden arginine biosynthesis pathway only when both were present together.
- This gene–gene interaction revealed a new biological rule, showing how variant combinations can create entirely new molecular outcomes not seen when acting alone.
- Using a temporal multi-omics approach—combining transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics—the team captured how these genetic switches reprogrammed cellular activity.
- The double-variant combination uniquely activated arginine biosynthesis and suppressed ribosome production, creating a “metabolic trade-off” that boosted sporulation efficiency in yeast.
- Importantly, the arginine pathway was shown to be essential for mitochondrial activity only in the double-variant background, proving that genetic interactions can generate new dependencies in cells.
Such insights will be crucial in developing personalised medicine approaches, where treatments are tailored to an individual’s unique genetic background.