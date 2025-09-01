ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Discovers Hidden Genetic Pathways, Reveal Metabolic Trade-Offs Driven By Gene Variants

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Danish researchers have conducted research that showcases how interactions between genetic variants can activate the hidden cellular pathways. It shows how gene-to-gene interactions can change the metabolism over time, especially in diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders.

The findings from this study have far-reaching implications for human health, opening up new possibilities for personalised medicine. It demonstrates how specific genetic variants in yeast can work together to activate a previously dormant metabolic route. This discovery provides a framework for decoding how multiple genes interact to shape health and disease in higher organisms, including humans.

This research was led by Srijith Sasikumar, a PhD student, and Himanshu Sinha, a professor from the Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, in collaboration with researchers Shannara Taylor Parkins and Suresh Sudarsan from the Technical University of Denmark. The findings of this research were published in a research paper, “Interaction of genetic variants activates latent metabolic pathways in yeast”, on 27th August 2025, in Nature Communications journal, an open-access journal also published by Springer Nature.

Elaborating on the importance of this research, Sinha said, “The implications of this discovery extend well beyond yeast. Many complex human diseases—including cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders—arise from the interplay of multiple genes rather than single mutations. The IIT Madras study provides a mechanistic framework for studying these interactions systematically.”

He also added, “By combining multi-omics with temporal analysis, we could see not just which pathways were affected, but when and how these changes unfolded. This is especially important for developmental and progressive diseases, where the timing of gene interactions can be as critical as the interactions themselves. Our research also highlights how combinations of genetic changes can reprogram metabolic networks, creating new vulnerabilities that could be targeted with therapies.”