IIT-M Launches PG Diploma Courses For Upskilling In Emerging Tech Domains

Chennai: IIT-Madras has launched new postgraduate diploma (PG Diploma) programs designed to equip both fresh graduates and working professionals with industry-relevant technical expertise. The program allows learners to access high-quality education while maintaining flexibility to pursue employment or internships simultaneously.
This one-of-a-kind program offers a flexible, work-compatible format with live online evening or weekend classes and access to recorded sessions, allowing learners to pursue academic advancement while gaining industry experience through full-time jobs or internships.
The applications are currently open, and interested candidates can apply till May 2025. The admissions will follow an entrance exam, scheduled to be held on July 13. The classes will commence from August/September 2025. Interested candidates can visit the following link to apply - https://code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech.
Elaborating on the new program, Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, associate chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, said, "We are addressing the growing need for flexible, industry-relevant technical education that caters to the evolving aspirations of young graduates and working professionals. This program enables students to continue their learning journey without putting their careers on hold."
The programme includes:
- Live online evening or weekend classes with recorded access for flexible learning.
- Open to fresh graduates and working professionals.
- Hands-on projects and interim assessments via remote proctoring.
- Final exams are conducted at designated centres across India.
- Option to visit IIT Madras for lab sessions (where applicable).
- Students may upgrade to a Web-Enabled M Tech degree from IIT Madras.
The specialisations offered are aerospace engineering (aerospace engineering, ammunition technology), artificial intelligence, electrical engineering (integrated circuits, communication & signal processing, multimedia, microelectronics), mechanical engineering (mechanical design, automotive technology), engineering design (e-mobility) and process safety.
Candidates with good PG Diploma scores will have the opportunity to upgrade to a web-enabled M Tech degree, further deepening their expertise and earning a master's degree from IIT Madras.
