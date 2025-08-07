ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Kanpur Professor Invents A Compact Device To Check Food Grain Quality

Hyderabad: Dr. Sandhan Tushar, an assistant professor, along with his team from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK), has developed a portable device that checks the quality of food grains without damaging them. It also enables the user to determine whether the grains are ideal for sowing, detecting early diseases in plants, and in grain storage facilities. The device is useful to both farmers and wholesale buyers alike.

According to an X post shared by IIT Kanpur, Tushar and his team have invented a compact device that enables a user to analyse the health and quality of food grains without damaging them. The device is titled as “Portable Device for Non-Destructive Grain Quality Estimation”, which is ready to be patented under the license number IPA No. 202411079129.

Tushar is an assistant professor from the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Kanpur. With the help of the device, farmers will be able to select the best food grains for sowing, which will enhance the yield in their fields. Similarly, the device will be useful to the food grain wholesalers who will be able to monitor the quality of the grains. It also helps them to determine whether the grains are suitable for storage or to be sold in the market for immediate consumption before they become inedible.