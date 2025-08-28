IIT Jodhpur Develops AI Model That Can Read And Translates Signboards In 13 Indian Languages

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: The researchers at IIT Jodhpur have developed indigenous artificial intelligence technology aiming to enhance language accessibility and address linguistic barriers across the country. Developed by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering under the central government's 'Bashini' initiative, the AI model is capable of reading and translating Indian languages from images.

The Vision Language and Learning Group (VL2G) team at IIT Jodhpur, led by Professor Anand Mishra, has developed an open-source model, called Indic Photo Optical Character Recognition (OCR), that can accurately interpret scene text in 13 major Indian languages, which include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Manipuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

"We have developed Indic Photo OCR, which is an open source model. It is a completely indigenous model. It has been created to read and translate Indian languages ​​in signboards and street signs," Mishra says. "Tailored for Indian linguistic diversity, the AI tool aims to not only dismantle language barriers across the country but also play a role in preserving India’s rich cultural heritage."

Mishra says that the technology being developed at IIT Jodhpur is designed to be freely accessible to everyone.

By advancing recognition and support for Indian languages, this initiative contributes meaningfully to the preservation of India’s cultural heritage, the professor further says, adding that the broader vision is to position India as a global leader in artificial intelligence, one that not only drives innovation but also delivers solutions tailored to the country’s unique social and cultural landscape.

"By addressing language-related challenges, this technology has the potential to ease digital access for millions of Indians, making the internet more inclusive and empowering communities across the nation," he adds.

Preserving ancient manuscripts with AI

IIT Jodhpur is also working on another initiative which uses generative AI to restore historical manuscripts drawn from India's rich cultural heritage. To further this mission, the OCR system will digitise these texts. This effort not only safeguards India’s intellectual legacy but also opens doors to new translations, comparative research, and interdisciplinary knowledge sharing, Mishra says.

The institution, in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and TIH-iHUB Drishti, is working to digitally preserve and restore ancient manuscripts written in Sanskrit, Pali, Telugu, and other classical languages. Using deep learning and advanced computer vision techniques, damaged texts are being repaired and prepared for long-term digital archiving.

AI-powered safety and skill monitoring

IIT scientists are also pushing the boundaries of video technology to enhance workplace safety and efficiency. In collaboration with Accenture Labs, a PhD student under Professor Mishra has developed a cutting-edge system called Fine-grade Video Understanding. This technology can detect and track hidden objects in video footage, enabling applications in skill assessment, security monitoring, and operational optimisation across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and education.