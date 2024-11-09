IIT Delhi’s 17th Open House Draws Thousands, Showcases Cutting-Edge Research And Innovations

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) recently hosted the 17th edition of its annual 'Open House,' an event dedicated to sparking curiosity and inspiring young minds toward science and technology. This year, the Open House saw an unprecedented response, with around 3,500-4,000 students from 58 schools and colleges across Delhi-NCR attending. Teachers and the general public joined in making the event a grand showcase of IIT Delhi’s contributions to national development through research and innovation.

The Open House provided a window into IIT Delhi’s pioneering research projects, innovative student work, and cutting-edge facilities. Attendees were introduced to advanced labs and interacted with IIT Delhi’s faculty and students, gaining insight into the institution’s role as a hub for knowledge and technological progress.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Ashwin Yadav, a B Tech graduate from Harcourt Butler Technical University and a recipient of pre-seed funding from IIT Delhi, shared details about his innovative project, which won him second prize. “We developed an assistive technology-based Artificial Intelligence eye for the blind,” he said. The device aims to assist visually impaired individuals by enabling them to walk independently, read, interpret others’ behaviour, and interact with their surroundings.

“This device has the potential to transform the lives of blind people, making them as autonomous as those with sight,” he explained. Ashwin also shared that the device is expected to hit the market within a year, priced at around Rs 20,000.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, discussed the institution’s commitment to expanding its impact beyond science and engineering to areas like healthcare and social sciences. “We began with a focus on science and engineering, and while we maintain that, we are also making strides in healthcare and social sciences. We are collaborating with AIIMS and have started a Centre of Excellence for AI in Healthcare. Our goal is to create future generations, who will make a significant impact on the country and the world,” he remarked.

Prof Randeep Guleria, former Director of AIIMS New Delhi, inaugurated the event and delivered an inspiring talk on “Healthcare: A Look Back, a Look Ahead.” Prof Guleria highlighted the convergence of various disciplines, emphasising that the future of science and technology would require thinking beyond traditional boundaries. “We need to move away from our silos,” he stated, “In the future, it won’t be just engineering, computation, or medicine in isolation. These fields will converge into a larger area, allowing for more holistic ideas to serve humanity.”

The guest of honour, Rajat Mishra, Director and CEO of EFKON India Group and a 1989 IIT Delhi alumnus, delivered a talk on 'Children: The Agents of Change.' A dedicated social entrepreneur involved in initiatives on road safety, education and environmental sustainability, Mishra encouraged young participants to pursue passion over fashion and dream fearlessly. “Leadership requires resilience,” he told the students, “and failure should not deter you from your goals.”

Prof Naresh Bhatnagar, Dean at IIT Delhi, praised the event’s growth and the renewed enthusiasm for science among students, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that school participation had doubled, reflecting a strong interest in science and technology among young students. With IIT Delhi at the forefront of AI in healthcare, and actively participating in India’s Quantum and Semiconductor Mission, the Open House focused on inspiring curiosity in these critical fields.

Prof Tapan K Gandhi, Chairperson of Open House 2024, and a renowned expert in neuroscience and AI-driven healthcare, expressed his admiration for the attendees’ enthusiasm. “Events like the Open House are vital for fostering future innovators, who will drive India’s scientific and technological progress,” he said.

The event featured live demonstrations of several landmark projects, including an AI-based tool for detecting gallbladder cancer from ultrasound images, designed to facilitate early, non-invasive diagnosis and save lives. Other standout projects included a Laser-Based Solid-State Lighting System for efficient white light, a smart walking stick for enhanced mobility among the elderly, and a Portable Microscopic Air Quality Monitoring and Bioaerosol Imaging System for real-time environmental monitoring.

Additional exhibits showcased innovative research such as the 5G Authentication and Key Agreement Protocol on XBee for secure communications, Rapid Testing Kits for food safety and environmental monitoring, Atoms at Play: Molecular Dynamics Simulations to study atomic interactions, and Mapping Our Galaxy from Within, an endeavour to deepen understanding of cosmic structures. These projects emphasised IIT Delhi’s commitment to translating research into real-world applications, addressing societal challenges with practical solutions.

Dr Rahesh shared with ETV Bharat that his team has developed a lightweight, stab-resistant armour designed to protect police, military personnel and civilians from stabbing attacks, a crime on the rise. The armour uses layered materials for added protection while ensuring comfort for the wearer.

The Open House also highlighted IIT Delhi’s international expansion with a dedicated stall for IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi, the institution’s first overseas campus. Representatives provided information on admission procedures, course offerings, hostel facilities, scholarships and upcoming research initiatives expected to launch in 2025. The stall underscored IIT Delhi’s commitment to providing quality education and research opportunities worldwide.

The event left a lasting impression on the young visitors. Mohammad Asif, a Class XI student from Ramjas School, shared his excitement: “My experience at IIT Delhi was fantastic. The optics experiment demonstration was particularly intriguing, and the professors who conducted the seminars were incredibly knowledgeable.” Another student, Akansha Nayak of Class XI from MCLSBM School, praised the exhibits, noting that they were informative and inspirational. “This exhibition allowed me to appreciate others’ creativity and made me realize the level of effort put into these models. I feel inspired to work hard and pursue similar projects in the future,” she remarked.

Ajay Malhotra, a teacher from Rukmani Devi Public School, appreciated the event’s impact on his students. “The Open House allowed them to see the practical applications of science beyond textbooks, inspiring them to think about their future,” he said.

IIT Delhi’s Prof Bhaskar Kanseri (Physics Dept.) delivered a talk titled “Quantumania: The Power of Quantum Communication,” introducing participants to the groundbreaking concepts of quantum communication, entanglement, and teleportation. Prof. Tapan K. Gandhi also spoke on “NeuroAI: Science of Intelligence,” showcasing how interdisciplinary research can drive significant societal change and lead to intelligent technologies for future applications.