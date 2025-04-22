IIT BHU Develops New Technology To Turn Plastic Waste Into Diesel & Kerosene

Varanasi: Plastic waste is one of the biggest challenges the country is facing today. Disposing of it safely remains a major concern. But now, researchers at IIT Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have come up with a promising solution. The institute has developed a new technology that can convert plastic waste into useful fuels like diesel and kerosene.

This innovation doesn’t just help in reducing plastic pollution, but also offers an alternative fuel source, making it a big step toward protecting the environment.

New Reactor Converts Plastic into Fuel

The research team, led by Prof. Hiralal Pramanik from the Department of Chemical Engineering, has developed a multi-stage catalytic pyrolysis reactor. Prof. Pramanik explained that the reactor breaks down plastics such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene, and converts them into diesel and kerosene using a low-cost natural catalyst made from river soil.

Prof Pramanik explained that the idea came from real problems faced in Varanasi, where improper disposal of plastic often causes blocked drains, waterlogging, and even harms animals. Cows, for instance, sometimes eat vegetable waste mixed with plastic, which can be fatal. Long-term plastic pollution also damages the soil and water.

Helping the Environment and Animals

He said that this technology not only ensures the reuse of energy, but also provides a sustainable solution, which helps in improving urban cleanliness, animal safety and environmental health. He says that this research work was started by conducting an intensive survey of Varanasi's garbage plastic disposal sites, and its success is proof that this technology can be implemented in other cities as well at a low cost.

This innovation has received an Indian patent (patent number 564780, application number 202411045430) and has also been published in prestigious international research journals like Waste Management and the International Journal of Energy Research.

Plan to Expand Across the Country

The research team of IIT (BHU) is now working towards implementing this technology at a commercial level, so that a sustainable and effective initiative can be taken towards energy production from plastic in the country.

Prof. Amit Patra, Director of IIT BHU, has praised the excellent research work of Prof Hiralal Pramanik and his team, which he has described as a commendable contribution towards sustainable development and environmental protection.

