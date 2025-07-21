ETV Bharat / technology

Cosmic Clues: Indian Scientists Capture First Glimpse Of Magnetism Near An Infant, Massive Star

Hyderabad: An international team of astronomers led by researchers at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has made a breakthrough in our understanding of how massive stars form.

Using the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s (NRAO) Karl G Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) in the USA, they observed a radio emission with circular polarisation (CP) near a massive, infant star. Notably, CP occurs when the electric and magnetic field vectors of electromagnetic waves spiral as they travel through space. Detecting this kind of emission helps scientists directly probe the magnetic field near the forming star, which plays a key role in shaping how the star and its jets evolve.

Schematic of circular polarisation being detected in radio waves from a massive protostar surrounded by a disk and driving a bipolar jet. This is an artistic image, not drawn to scale. (Credit: AG Cheriyan, IIST)

The discovery, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, focuses on a massive protostar named IRAS 18162-2048, revealing insights into its earliest stage of star formation. They found out that it is still accumulating gas and dust matter from its surroundings and can also emit bipolar jets—streams of high-speed material ejected in opposite directions.

The protostar was also found to be powering one of the largest and brightest known protostellar jets (HH80-81) in the Milky Way galaxy. While a magnetic field has been imaged from the jet earlier, this is the first time that hints of a magnetic field have been detected from this massive protostar directly.

The study produced three major findings, which include: