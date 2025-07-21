Cosmic Clues: Indian Scientists Capture First Glimpse Of Magnetism Near An Infant, Massive Star

Hyderabad: An international team of astronomers led by researchers at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has made a breakthrough in our understanding of how massive stars form.
Using the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s (NRAO) Karl G Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) in the USA, they observed a radio emission with circular polarisation (CP) near a massive, infant star. Notably, CP occurs when the electric and magnetic field vectors of electromagnetic waves spiral as they travel through space. Detecting this kind of emission helps scientists directly probe the magnetic field near the forming star, which plays a key role in shaping how the star and its jets evolve.
The discovery, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, focuses on a massive protostar named IRAS 18162-2048, revealing insights into its earliest stage of star formation. They found out that it is still accumulating gas and dust matter from its surroundings and can also emit bipolar jets—streams of high-speed material ejected in opposite directions.
The protostar was also found to be powering one of the largest and brightest known protostellar jets (HH80-81) in the Milky Way galaxy. While a magnetic field has been imaged from the jet earlier, this is the first time that hints of a magnetic field have been detected from this massive protostar directly.
The study produced three major findings, which include:
1. First Circular Polarisation Detection: Astronomers have, for the first time, detected circular polarisation from a massive protostar—an elusive signal previously observed in black holes and low-mass protostars—linking their formation processes.
2. Strong Magnetic Field Measured: Researchers inferred a magnetic field strength of 20–35 Gauss, about 100× stronger than Earth’s, suggesting massive and low-mass protostars may share similar magnetic origins.
3. Universal Jet Mechanism Confirmed: The evidence supports the idea that magnetism drives powerful jets across a wide range of cosmic objects, from protostars to black holes, hinting at a universal physical engine behind these dramatic phenomena.
Lead author of the paper, Amal George Cheriyan from the IIST, explained that massive protostars—which eventually develop a mass exceeding 8–10 times that of the sun—are significantly harder to study. He said that the circular polarisation being investigated is extremely faint and sporadic, which makes such measurements particularly challenging.
Although strong magnetic fields have previously been detected in low-mass protostars, which go on to form stars like our sun, their measurement around massive protostars has long remained out of reach, until now.
Sarita Vig of the IIST, who conceptualised the study, stated that it was the first inference of magnetic field strength using circular polarisation in radio waves from a massive protostar. The new discovery supports the idea that the way jets are launched may be universal, from low-mass stars to black holes.