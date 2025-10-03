IISC Scientists Develop A New Desalination System To Turn Seawater into Drinking Water
The newly developed siphon-based thermal desalination system converts salty water into clean drinking water faster and cost effectively compared to traditional methods.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers from Bengaluru have developed a new siphon-based thermal desalination system that can convert salty seawater into clean drinking water. This system is said to perform the desalination process faster and more cost-effectively than existing methods.
According to the Department of Science and Technology, the traditional solar still mimics nature’s water cycle of evaporation and condensation to desalinate water, and has been used and recommended as a simple method for water purification. However, it is very slow and features two major flaws: salt buildup and limited scalability.
Salt buildup occurs when water evaporates and leaves salt behind, which forms crusts that block water flow in the system. Scalability is limited because the wicking materials used can only lift water a short distance (about 10-15 cm), limiting the system size and output.
What’s the solution?
Both challenges were solved using the principle of siphonage. This is a process in which liquid is transferred from one container to another through a bent tube using gravity or suction. It is similar to how someone might use a straw or tube to pull water from one place to another using gravity.
How does the system work?
The siphonage system has two main parts:
- A fabric wick, which will pull salty water from a reservoir.
- A grooved metallic surface, which helps the water to flow smoothly and continuously.
Instead of allowing the salt to crystallise, the siphon flushes it away before the buildup occurs.
The smooth-flowing water spreads as a thin film across the heated metal surface, evaporates, and then condenses just two millimetres away onto a cooler surface. This extremely narrow air gap significantly boosts efficiency, allowing the system to produce more than six litres of clean water per square metre per hour under sunlight.
This output is several times higher than that of traditional solar stills. When multiple evaporator-condenser pairs are stacked, the device recycles heat repeatedly, maximising output from each ray of sunlight.
Why is this system better than older methods?
Here are the reasons why the siphon-based thermal desalination system is better than the conventional solar stills.
- This system is affordable and can be made from simple stuff like aluminium and cloth.
- The heating process can be done using solar energy or leftover heat.
- It is ideal for places without electricity, such as villages, disaster zones, or dry coastal regions.
- It can clean highly saline water, having up to 20 per cent salt, without clogging the system.
This innovation could help millions of people who lack access to clean drinking water. Whether in a small village or an island nation, this system could make ocean water a reliable source of fresh water.
IISc researchers also highlighted that the system is scalable, resistant to salt buildup, and simple to set up and use.