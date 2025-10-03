ETV Bharat / technology

IISC Scientists Develop A New Desalination System To Turn Seawater into Drinking Water

The traditional solar is very slow and features two major flaws: salt buildup and limited scalability. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Copilot Designer )

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers from Bengaluru have developed a new siphon-based thermal desalination system that can convert salty seawater into clean drinking water. This system is said to perform the desalination process faster and more cost-effectively than existing methods.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, the traditional solar still mimics nature’s water cycle of evaporation and condensation to desalinate water, and has been used and recommended as a simple method for water purification. However, it is very slow and features two major flaws: salt buildup and limited scalability.

Salt buildup occurs when water evaporates and leaves salt behind, which forms crusts that block water flow in the system. Scalability is limited because the wicking materials used can only lift water a short distance (about 10-15 cm), limiting the system size and output.

What’s the solution?

Both challenges were solved using the principle of siphonage. This is a process in which liquid is transferred from one container to another through a bent tube using gravity or suction. It is similar to how someone might use a straw or tube to pull water from one place to another using gravity.

How does the system work?

The siphonage system has two main parts: