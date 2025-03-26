ETV Bharat / technology

IIIT Hyderabad Researchers Invent Monitoring Device That Tracks Water Usage And Prevents Wastage

IIIT Hyderabad researchers developed a smart device that tracks water usage, reduces wastage, and enables real-time monitoring through IoT and Raspberry Pi technology.

Representational picture (ETV Bharat via Copilot Designer)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough to prevent water wastage and ensure accurate meter readings, researchers at the Smart City Living Lab, IIIT Hyderabad, have developed an innovative device that provides real-time information on water usage. The device, named Analog Meter Raspberry Pi Camera, can be installed on existing analog water meters. It uses a camera to capture the meter reading and transmits the data to a server via Wi-Fi. The device provides real-time information on water usage in kiloliters, helping users track consumption and avoid wastage.

"After two years of research, our team developed this device, which also includes sensors to monitor the water levels in tanks," said V Anuradha, Chief Architect of the Smart City Living Lab. She explained that while the prototype costs around Rs 5,000, the price of the commercial device could be significantly reduced with mass production.

The idea for this innovation stemmed from a problem faced on the IIIT Hyderabad campus. The Water Board’s analog meters installed on campus wells required manual reading every month. If the meters stopped working, no one would notice the fault until the next inspection, leading to potential miscalculations and losses.

The Analog Meter Raspberry Pi Camera made by IIIT Hyderabad researchers
The Analog Meter Raspberry Pi Camera made by IIIT Hyderabad researchers (ETV Bharat)

To address this, the researchers combined the Internet of Things (IoT) with a Raspberry Pi camera, creating a smart system that automatically records and transmits meter readings. The prototype was first tested on two campus wells, yielding accurate results, and was later expanded across the campus.

The system not only tracks water consumption but also alerts users about excessive usage in specific blocks and detects leaks in real time. It generates daily consumption reports and shares them at scheduled intervals.

Following the successful campus trials, the device is now being tested in a Gachibowli colony, where it is installed in apartments and commercial complexes. Water board officials are also monitoring its performance, and initial results have been positive. This innovation is expected to be a game-changer in urban water management, ensuring that every drop counts.

