IdeaForge Introduces NETRA 5, An Indigenous Drone For Defence And Civil Applications

Bengaluru: Indian drone manufacturer IdeaForge has developed the NETRA 5, an advanced indigenous drone designed for both defence and civil applications. The NETRA 5 weighs approximately 8 kg and has an operational range of 10-15 kilometers. It can fly for up to 75 minutes and is equipped with a drop mechanism capable of carrying payloads ranging from 1.5 to 2 kg.

NETRA 5 is also designed for high-precision surveillance. It comes equipped with a high-resolution camera with zoom capabilities and thermal imaging, enabling its use in a variety of operational conditions.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tushar, Senior Manager at IdeaForge, highlighted the drone's capabilities and its role in strengthening security and surveillance efforts across various sectors.

NETRA 5 can fly up to 75 minutes (ETV Bharat)

"The NETRA 5 has been specifically designed for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as for civil use," Tushar said. "It plays a critical role in border management, security operations, surveillance, and even large-scale surveys. The drone is also equipped for counter-insurgency measures, crime control, and anti-terror operations. Additionally, it is highly effective in coastal security and surveillance."

Tushar also highlighted civil applications of the NETRA 5 drone, emphasising that it is extensively used in land surveying and mapping. "One of its key applications is in mining area planning, volumetric estimation, and mapping of oil and gas fields," he said, adding that the Survey of India Department has also been utilising their drone for large-scale surveying projects.

NETRA 5 has an operational range of 10-15 kilometres (ETV Bharat)

Equipped with advanced features, the NETRA 5 showcases India's progress in drone technology, playing a crucial role in national security and various industrial applications.

IdeaForge is known for its indigenous design and innovations. While it has been at the forefront of drone technology development in India, the company also manufactures several other technologically advanced systems aimed at enhancing security, surveillance, and civil operations.